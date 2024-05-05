Highlights Matt Judon was signed before the 2021 season, and has become one of the best defenders in the league with the New England Patriots.

Judon tore his bicep in 2023, but is coming back with a vengeance in 2024.

The Patriots have kept Judon for his talent, leadership, and experience amid a rebuilding phase.

Prior to the 2023 season, New England Patriots' pass rusher Matt Judon was coming off a streak of four-straight Pro Bowls. Unfortunately, in 2023, Judon played in just four games before tearing his bicep, which required him to miss the rest of the season.

Judon is 32 years old now, but could be a major contributor to the Pats' defense in 2024. Despite the team's overall struggles last year, the defensive unit was actually pretty solid, and they did it without Judon for most of the year.

Having Judon healthy for the entirety of next season could help their defense take another step in the right direction in 2024. Judon seems to be coming back this year with a lot of motivation, as he shared some of his thoughts with The Money Down Podcast:

I'm out for a vendetta... I got s--- to prove and I got stuff I want to get done in my career. Personally, I'm on all B.S. all year. I'm about to turn the dial back.

Judon has been a very good player throughout his entire career, but this is one of the few times he's suffered a serious injury throughout his eight-year career. He seems to be taking his comeback seriously, and is locked-in for the 2024 season.

Judon Has Been Incredible for the Patriots Over the Last Two Years

A veteran presence like Judon is valuable on a rebuilding roster like New England's

Judon spent the first five years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was a steady contributor to their already-impressive defense. Judon hit free agency before the 2021 season, and he decided to sign with the Patriots on a four-year, $54.5 million deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2022 season, Judon finished tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks (15.5), fourth in QB hits (28) and 13th in tackles for a loss (14).

That turned out to be an excellent move for New England. Judon was good in Baltimore, but he's reached another level with the Patriots. In his first year in New England, Judon doubled his sack total from the year prior, and then improved again in 2022 with an astonishing 15.5 sacks.

Matt Judon's Stats as a Patriot Stat Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 17 17 4 Sacks 12.5 15.5 4 Tackles 60 60 13 Tackles for Loss 14 14 5 QB Hits 25 28 9 Forced Fumbles 0 2 0

Judon's talent will be needed, especially on a roster that is currently going through a rebuild. He shared some thoughts about his expectations for the upcoming season as well:

I know it's not gonna be the same, and we're not gonna be the same Patriots... It's gonna look different. It's gonna feel different. But we're not laying down for nobody. We're not trying to rebuild. It's not a post-apocalypse. We just got a new coach, and [Bill Belichick] was there for a long time and he was a great coach. He was great for the organization. He did everything in his power to win championships. But now it's Mayo time to do the exact same thing.

The Patriots are smack-dab in the middle of a rebuild. They could have traded Judon when they kicked the rebuild off, and likely would have gotten a load of assets. He's one of the best pass-rushers in the game, and he's on a relatively cheap contract. His contract also expires after the 2024 season, so it could make sense for New England to get some assets in case he leaves in free agency.

Instead, the Patriots have decided to keep Judon, and there are a couple of reasons for doing that. First, is obviously his talent. Second, and potentially the most important part for 2024, is his experience and his leadership that he can provide for their younger defenders.

Judon knows what it takes to stay healthy and play consistently. Aside from his injury in 2023, Judon has played in at least 14 games in every other year of his career. He's grown into an excellent defender, and finished 9th in Defensive Player of the Year Voting in 2022, while making those four-straight Pro Bowls as well.

He has a wealth of experience, and can help some of their young guys understand what it takes to succeed in the league. The Patriots seem to value that, and have kept Judon around through their rebuild.

