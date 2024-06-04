Highlights The NFLPA's proposed offseason schedule change sparks debate among coaches and players.

Some coaches fear lack of time to prepare, while some players appreciate OTAs for camaraderie.

Potential changes could lead to longer seasons and impact the quality of the game.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL Players Association’s proposed plan for a modified offseason schedule was met with plenty of differing opinions. The potential changes would eliminate OTAs in spring, giving players a longer summer but an earlier report date for training camp. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur loudly spoke against the possible change:

I go back to the COVID year (without OTAs) I don’t think that was good for anybody. There’s not a lot of times to get these guys (in the building) anyway. And just to cram everything in at the beginning of training camp, I think, it’s particularly bad for I would say a lot of undrafted guys because you just don’t have the time to invest in the process and learn the playbook. I don’t think it would be good for the game, but I don’t think they really care what I have to say.

Here’s a breakdown of the potential ramifications and opinions from around the league.

Related Lions HC Comments on Possibility of 18-Game Schedule As the NFLPA proposes a longer regular season, Dan Campbell doesn't seem too thrilled about the idea.

Pros and Cons of the Proposed Offseason Schedule Changes

The many implications of changing the offseason

Credit: Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

On one hand, rejiggering the schedule would give players a longer summer. On the other hand, it would create a longer season and mostly come with a host of unintended consequences. Coaches across the board worry about having the time to install playbooks and the onus it would put on players to stay in shape. As New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo put it:

Anytime you push (OTAs) back like that, you’re going to start to lose some of those guys who don’t have the discipline early on in their careers to stay in shape. So if you think you’re going to come there later and everyone is going to be in shape, I just don’t foresee that.

It’s worth noting that a number of players actually like the current schedule. As Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel said:

OTAs aren’t bad. You get to come in and get to be around the guys. You put in work on the field, but you get to build that bond, that chemistry. That’s what you need to go far in the playoffs.

The Packers' Josh Jacobs had similar thoughts:

The rookies, it’s kind of unfair to them. It’ll be like starting them off behind the 8-ball. For guys who move teams, it’ll be kind of unfair to them, too. But I think vets who actually know how to take care of themselves, and go train in the offseason and not like mess around with it, it wouldn’t matter much to them.

The condensed layoff would also create an even longer season, as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith pointed out:

Once July hits, it is a long season. After minicamp, it is time to decompress, get ready for the season, get your body right and get ready for the season. Guys work out and get their body right, but I like that downtime before camp.

Ultimately, less practice time for players would likely hurt the quality of the game. However, it’s hard to argue against giving players more time off after a brutally violent season. That will be especially true when the league inevitably scraps another preseason game in favor of their 18-game money grab. Any change must collectively bargain with the NFL, meaning the summer change could be in exchange for that longer regular season Roger Goddell covets.

Current NFL Offseason Program Outline Phase One Team Meetings Phase Two On-field individual drills Phase Three Organized Team Activities

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL COVID-19 Season (2020) saw 2,484 injuries compared to 2,210 injuries in 2021 and 2,257 injuries in 2022. (NIH)

We’d like to say that any change should be in the best interests of the players and the game, but finding a consensus on that appears difficult. Unfortunately, the owners will predictably vote with their wallets over all other considerations.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.