Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana will miss the rest of the season through injury, according to Matt Law.

The France international started the season as first-choice defender alongside Levi Colwill but missed a large chunk of the campaign midway through due to a hamstring injury.

It was believed he could be missing for several months but Fofana immediately rebuked that and returned to action recently before the international break, starting in the 1-0 win over Leicester and 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Fofana Out for the Season

Injury has plagued Stamford Bridge career

But Fofana was noticeable in his absence in the midweek win over Tottenham Hotspur, with the club confirming he had suffered a muscle injury in training and Telegraph journalist Law has now revealed he won't feature again in this campaign.

"Understand Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana will miss the rest of the season through injury."

Fofana's time at Stamford Bridge has been plagued with injuries. Since joining from Leicester City in a £75m deal in 2022, the highly-rated defender has suffered a host of injury issues.

The most serious of those came in pre-season of his second season when he tore his ACL and missed the entire 2023/24 season. But he has returned recently, before suffering a hamstring problem earlier this season which saw him miss more than three months of action.

Wesley Fofana Premier League Stats (Chelsea) Season Apps Minutes 2022/23 12(3) 1187 2023/24 0 0 2024/25 14 1176

It's unclear what the new injury issue is, but it's serious enough for him to miss the final two months of the season and that will be a big concern for Enzo Maresca and Chelsea chiefs.

Fofana currently earns around £200,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge, but he has made just 34 appearances for the club in almost three years.

Maresca must now rely on Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and youngster Josh Acheampong as his centre-back options for the season as the club look to qualify for the Champions League once again and win the Europa Conference League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 05/05/2025.