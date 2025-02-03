Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Axel Disasi on loan until the end of the season, according to Matt Law of The Daily Mail.

There had been a stalemate in talks between the Villans and the Blues over the French defender because the latter were hesitant to send one of their players to a direct competitor for UEFA Champions League qualification. The 26-year-old had agreed on personal terms with the Midlands club and snubbed a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Disasi is now headed to Villa Park after Chelsea gave the green light over the loan deal, and he joins a Villa side desperately after defensive reinforcements. Diego Carlos moved to Fenerbahce last month, while Tyrone Mings picked up a knock in a 1-1 draw with West Ham United (January 26).

Law: Disasi Will Join Villa On Loan

The Two Premier League clubs have come to an agreement

Law confirmed that Villa and Chelsea had agreed on a last-minute loan deal for Disasi and that the Frenchman was on his way to Villa Park:

"Exclusive: Aston Villa have an agreement in place to sign Axel Disasi on loan for the rest of the season from Chelsea. Player heading to Villa."

Disasi, hailed a 'monster' by journalist Rahman Osman, in his debut season in the Premier League, has found game time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge this season and has fallen out of favour under Enzo Maresca. He joins a Villa side competing in the Champions League, and it's thought this was a major reason he was so eager to make the move alongside a lack of first-team opportunities.

