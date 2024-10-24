Aston Villa midfield star John McGinn has made journalist Matt Law swallow his words - with the Telegraph reporter admitting that he has 'eaten humble pie' over the Scottish metronome's rise from Championship player to Champions League star.

McGinn scored Villa's opener against Bologna with a free-kick on Tuesday evening, before Jhon Duran's well-taken finish propelled Unai Emery's men to the top of the league. As with most players, he has gone from strength to strength under the Spaniard - and that has seen Law admit he was wrong about the workhorse midfielder.

Matt Law Has Eaten His Hat Over John McGinn

The Villa star continues to show his qualities at Villa Park

Law started by admitting that he once stated that McGinn wouldn't be in their starting midfielder ranks if Villa were ever to qualify for Europe, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

"I once wrote on here that Aston Villa may never qualify for Europe until John McGinn was the club's 'third or fourth best midfielder'. What a d**k."

And that was carried along in a standalone report for The Telegraph, where he stated:

"First, an admission. It is almost three years to the day that this reporter posted a message on social media claiming that Aston Villa may never reach their target of qualifying for Europe until John McGinn was the club’s “third or fourth best midfielder”. "Watching McGinn score his first-ever Champions League goal at Villa Park in a 2-0 win over Bologna over Tuesday night brought memories of that message flooding back. "It may not have been entirely wrong, given the prominence of midfielders such as Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz (now of Juventus), Jacob Ramsey, Youri Tielemans and summer signing Amadou Onana during the Unai Emery era. "But McGinn has proved to be every bit as important as some of Villa’s flashier stars under Emery and it is time to publicly eat some humble pie over a message that serves as a personal reminder of just how quickly things can change in football."

McGinn has made 244 appearances for Villa, registering 27 goals and recording 33 assists for the West Midlands outfit - and as Law has stated, despite midfielders being brought into the club during his tenure, he continues to shine - having now played under four different managers at Villa Park, including Steven Gerrard and Dean Smith and impressing them all.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John McGinn has 69 caps for Scotland, scoring 18 goals - ranking joint-sixth in their top goalscorers list.

McGinn scored his first goal in the Champions League as his free kick sailed in, and with Villa failing to concede in Europe's premier competition, fans are top of the world with the Villans having taken maximum points from their three games to go top of the entire competition.

The Scot is becoming more and more dependable with his age, and having only joined the club in the Championship from Scottish outfit Hibernian, his influence cannot be understated.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-10-24.