Tottenham Hotspur have not held talks to re-hire Fabio Paratici in a full-time role despite reports to the contrary in Italy this week, according to trusted Telegraph journalist Matt Law.

Former Spurs chief Paratici is currently serving a worldwide football ban and reports in his home country this week had suggested that Daniel Levy had held talks with the 52-year-old about bringing him back to the north London outfit permanently.

No Tottenham Talks Over a Return for Paratici

'Well-placed sources' say rumours are not true

Paratici quit his role as managing director of football last April after being banned from working within football with the suspension due to come an end in June.

It had been reported that Levy was ready to make the Italian a 'rich offer' to return to Tottenham - a suggestion that has been quashed by Matt Law.

The reputable Telegraph journalist says that 'well-placed sources' have told him that there have been no talks held, albeit neither Tottenham nor Paratici themselves have commented on the reports.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham Hotspur have lost 15 of their 29 Premier League matches under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Levy has continued to use Paratici as a consultant during his ban with the pair remaining close, and the 52-year-old has continued to attend some Spurs games.

It's understood that he is keen to make a quick return to a full-time role in football when his ban ends in a few months' time.

Paratici's Influence at Tottenham has 'Decreased'

Johan Lange and Scott Munn are both key figures

Law reports that Paratici's influence at Tottenham has decreased following the appointments of technical director Johan Lange and chief football officer Scott Munn, despite assisting the club during transfer windows with TEAMtalk reporting that he played a part in deals for players like Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, and Radu Dragusin.

Lange arrived at the club in October 2023 while Munn began work one month earlier, with Rob Mackenzie rejoining the club as chief scout after Leonardo Gabbanini was sacked - he was hired by Paratici.

Meanwhile, Lange could be a busy man at the end of the season with reports suggesting that Ange Postecoglou's position is in 'serious doubt', with Law adding that Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Fulham's Marco Silva are two of the leading contenders to replace the Australian if he is sacked in the coming months.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 28-03-25.