Matt Le Tissier has stressed that Gary Lineker is "no saint" and has mocked him for being banned from presenting Match of the Day.

Lineker was forced to step down as host of the renowned football programme after finding himself embroiled in an impartiality row with the BBC.

The former England striker heavily criticised the UK government's new policy on asylum seekers, prompting uproar from members of the conservative party.

After the news of Lineker's suspension broke, the majority of Match of the Day staff, including pundits, presenters and commentators, showed solidarity with Lineker and distanced themselves from the programme.

But former Southampton striker Matt Le Tissier instead chose to mock Lineker – reminding him of what he'd tweeted prior to his suspension.

Le Tissier appears to mock Lineker

Earlier this week, Lineker tweeted: "Well, it’s been an interesting couple of days. Happy that this ridiculously out-of-proportion story seems to be abating and very much looking forward to presenting @BBCMOTD on Saturday. Thanks again for all your incredible support. It’s been overwhelming."

Responding to Lineker, Le Tissier wrote: "This didn't age well," though he did stress that: "Gary should be entitled to his opinion unless his contract with the BBC says otherwise."

Earlier in the week, Le Tissier had slammed Lineker for virtue-signalling, while speaking on GB News.

"I can tell you Gary Lineker is no saint, not in any way, shape or form. There's very few of us around that are saints. I'm no saint, we've all made mistakes in our lives but we don't all virtue signal to the extent that Mr Lineker does.

"I don't even have to imagine, there are quite a few skeletons in Gary's closet down the years. He's obviously got some friends in very high places who have protected him, there's no two ways about that."

VIDEO: Matt Le Tissier says Gary Lineker is 'no saint'

Le Tissier criticises Ian Wright

It's not just Lineker who Le Tissier has taken aim at.

Indeed, the ex-Sky Sports pundit also blasted Wright for not offering the same support to him when he was removed from his role on Soccer Saturday.

Matt Le Tissier slams Ian Wright for Match of the Day snub

"What's really interesting about it is, if you go back three years and have a look at the reaction Ian Wright had to the sacking of myself, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas," he said.

"You will see that his reaction is completely contradictory to the way he reacted to this. So it's all very well taking this stance, but let's show a bit of consistency in this, Wrighty. You know what I'm talking about. If you're watching, you know what I'm on about..."

Pretty damning to say the least.

Perhaps, if the BBC are looking for a new Match of the Day presenter, Le Tissier will put himself forward for the role.