When asked to name an 11 of the best footballers that he played with, Matt Le Tissier put forward a surprising name for one of his midfield options.

Le Tissier spent the entirety of his professional career with Southampton. Excluding appearances well after his peak with Eastleigh and Guernsey, the Englishman spent his entire 16-year tenure as a pro with the Saints.

An attacking midfielder, Le God, as he is known amongst the Southampton faithful, scored over 100 goals for the club in the Premier League, the first midfielder to achieve such a feat. He too was known for his precision from the spot, missing just one of 48 penalties he took during his career.

Le Tissier possessed an exceptional technical ability as a footballer which saw countless clubs come calling for him over his career, but Le Tissier never looked to move away from Southampton. As such, when asked to make an 11 of the best players he shared the pitch with, it is hardly surprising that the team was entirely made up of former Southampton footballers.

Some names, like Alan Shearer and Rod Wallace, stand out immediately from Le Tissier’s team, but one of the midfielders that he chose may have surprised many who read it.

Related 10 Greatest Southampton Players in Football History [Ranked] The 10 greatest Southampton players in football history have been named ranked featuring Alan Shearer, Virgil van Dijk, and Peter Shilton

Ekelund In The Middle

Le Tissier thinks highly of the retired midfielder

One of the two central midfielders Le Tissier elected to put in his team was Ronnie Ekelund. The Dane, who retired in his early 30s in 2004, spent the 1994/95 season on loan with Southampton from Barcelona, with his parent club a clear indication of the quality that he possessed.

When talking about Ekelund in his #One2Eleven interview with Sky Sports back in 2015, Le Tissier stated that :

"A lot of people outside Southampton may not remember Ronnie too well but he was brought in by Alan Ball at the start of the 1994/95 season and that season was my favourite of my whole career. One of the main reasons why is because of the relationship I struck up with Ronnie. From the very first training session, we were on the same wavelength. I’m not being disrespectful, but that didn’t happen very often. He almost thought the same way that I thought and from day one we got on brilliantly. He was the most talented footballer I played with at Southampton."

Ekelund joined Barcelona in 1992 as a 20-year-old, two years before his loan switch to Southampton, from Brondby in his native Denmark. The midfielder, who represented his country at youth level, struggled to break through with Barca and never established himself in the first team, spending time on loan with Manchester City, Coventry City and Lyngby following his stint on the south coast ahead of a permanent departure in 1996.

Ronnie Ekelund Southampton Stats Appearances 20 Goals 5 Assists 1 Minutes Played 1,442' Years with Club 1994-1995

Le Tissier played with some exceptional talents during his career, so for Ekelund to still stand out despite spending just one season alongside the attacking midfielder says all that needs to be said about the Dane. In Ekelund's campaign, the Saints finished 10th, their highest league finish for five years, in what was the only full season spent under the management of Alan Ball.

Ekelund returned to Scandinavia after his time with Barcelona came to an end, the midfielder never quite recapturing the form that he displayed with Southampton in a major European league. His career path, however, should not serve to diminish the excellence that he produced alongside Le Tissier in the one season that they spent together.

Stats via Transfermarkt