Highlights Matt Riddle, who was recently fired by WWE, has taken to X to react to the shock return of CM Punk, warning the company he's harder to deal with.

Riddle's troubled time within WWE led to his release earlier this year, with multiple incidents causing problems.

The WWE Universe was left stunned when Punk's music dropped at Survivor Series, and it seems former WWE Superstars were also left pretty stunned as well.

With all the drama and controversy that surrounds the CM Punk name, it was a different controversial figure who reached out online to wish the WWE good luck in their attempts to simmer the 'Best in the World.'

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, hours removed from CM Punk's return, took to X to tweet: "Hey @WWE you thought I was hard to deal with, have fun with 0-2 @CMPunk." Acknowledging his own troubled time within the WWE, Matt Riddle not only takes a shot at CM Punk's UFC record here, but believes CM Punk is harder to deal with, something that is up for debate.

Matt Riddle's fall from grace with WWE

Matt Riddle was released from the WWE in September of this year following talent cuts which saw the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Mustafa Ali all let go from the company. Although some were a result of years of frustration, or just wrong place, wrong time, Riddle's release was a long-time coming.

The former WWE United States Champion and Raw Tag Team Champion had been causing problems pretty much from the day he was signed to WWE in 2018. In 2019, it was reported that a tense backstage interaction took place between Matt Riddle and Hall of Famer Goldberg. Riddle hadn't shied away from letting people know his opinion of Goldberg, having persistently took to X to slaughter the in-ring ability of the veteran, mentioning how he believes he is a very limited wrestler.

It all came to a head at SummerSlam weekend in 2019, when the pair saw each other backstage and a very passive aggressive, patronising interaction took place. It has been reported that the hatchet has since been buried between the pair, but it showed that even being the new kid on the block, Riddle wasn't scared to ruffle feathers.

Riddle then had a lawsuit filed against him in 2020, which was dropped in 2021, and was then sent to rehab in 2022 after numerous wellness policy violations. Then, just a few weeks before he was released, Riddle took to Instagram, claiming he had been assaulted by an employee at JFK airport. He then deleted the post as footage emerged of an allegedly intoxicated Riddle being disruptive and causing a scene.

Matt Riddle

This seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back, and with cuts happening, it was the perfect time for WWE to part ways with Riddle. It wasn't the first time he had been fired from a major combat sports organisation either, with UFC also having fired him for smoking marijuana back in 2013.

Matt Riddle's swipe at CM Punk

Both Riddle and CM Punk have numerous reputations surrounding their names, however, it seems CM Punk's reputation comes from his work in the business, whereas Riddle gets a reputation for things that happen outside of it. It seems to be a case of CM Punk just believing in himself wholeheartedly and this manifests into him being difficult to work with.

Riddle also poked fun at CM Punk's 0-2 record in the UFC, something Riddle does have the upper hand on, as he boasts a record of 8-3 in MMA. With CM Punk's future about to unfold before our eyes, time will tell if he truly is just as difficult to work with, and maybe he will be, but it would be difficult to believe that Punk will bring as many issues as Riddle did outside the ring.