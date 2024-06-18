Highlights Matt Ryan and Arthur Blank will be inducted into the Falcons' Ring of Honor for their years of service.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and owner Arthur Blank, two iconic figures in the annals of Atlanta Falcons folklore, will receive the flowers they deserve after years of service dedicated to the organization.

The pair of Atlanta icons will be inducted into the Falcons' Ring of Honor this season, the team announced on Tuesday.

This marks the first time since 2008 that two members of the Falcons organization have been inducted into the Ring of Honor in the same class, as Mike Kenn and Claude Humphrey were inducted together in 2008.

Team president Greg Beadles shared his thoughts on what these inductees mean to the franchise:

On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons, it is a privilege to recognize two of our franchise icons as they enter our Ring of Honor.

Although Ryan and Blank enter the Ring of Honor in the same season, their induction ceremonies will be held at separate home games throughout the 2024 NFL season. Blank is set to be honored at Mercedes-Benz Stadium first, with his ceremony taking place Sept. 22, during a Week 3 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Falcons long-tenured QB, on the other hand, will be honored on Oct. 3, during a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Blank and Ryan mark the 13th and 14th members of the Falcons' Ring of Honor.

Matt Ryan Has Earned This Recognition

The QB provided Falcons fans with countless good memories, and one not-so-great one

Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

While plenty of NFL fans will mostly remember Ryan for blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51, the long-time Falcons gunslinger had an incredible professional career.

There are bound to be several differing opinions regarding Ryan's legacy and where he stands in the all-time conversation, but the reality is he'll either be a lower-tier QB in the Hall of Fame or one of the best at the position to be left out of the prestigious group. He won't be eligible until 2028, but Ryan has certainly put himself in the conversation at a minimum.

Although the 39-year-old didn't touch the field in 2023, Ryan didn't officially hang up the cleats until April of this year. He spent all but one season of his 15-year NFL career in Atlanta, which spanned from 2008-2022.

While his last year as a starting QB came with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, Ryan signed a one-day contract with Atlanta in order to officially retire as a member of the Falcons.

Ryan was a four-time Pro Bowler, the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2008, a one-time Offensive Player of the Year, and a one-time league MVP during his time in Atlanta.

Furthermore, Ryan is the Falcons' all-time leading passer with 5,242 completions in 8,003 attempts for 59,735 yards, 367 touchdowns, and 170 interceptions in an Atlanta uniform.

The Boston College product led Atlanta to its first Super Bowl appearance of the 21st century. While that's certainly a game Ryan will want to forget after blowing a 28-3 lead against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, it shouldn't define his career.

From 2011-2020, Ryan was well respected as one of the top gunslingers in the league. It wasn't just talk, as the QB backed it up with 10 consecutive seasons finishing with at least 4,000 passing yards en route to an abundance of accolades.

Matt Ryan Career Accolades Accolade Times Won (Year) NFL MVP 1 (2016) Offensive Rookie of the Year 1 (2008) Offensive Player of the Year 1 (2016) Pro Bowler 4 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016)

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Matt Ryan is the only quarterback in Falcons' franchise history to record multiple games with at least 400 passing yards.

Arthur Blank Changed the Course of the Falcons

Atlanta had a losing record in 16 of the 20 seasons prior to Blank purchasing the team in 2002

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Blank, the co-founder of Home Depot, is certainly known as a businessman above all else. The Falcons' owner has received countless national honors in the business world, such as:

The list goes on for quite some time.

While success in the business world is how the majority of owners find themselves as NFL executives in the first place, Blank has had a hand in orchestrating some of the best seasons in Falcons' history.

From 2008 to 2017, the first 10 seasons of Ryan's career, the Falcons ranked tied with the New Orleans Saints for fourth in the NFL with a 95-65 record (.594). Beadles also spoke more specifically about what the owner means to the franchise:

Since Arthur purchased the team in 2002, results on and off the field have elevated. And his unwavering dedication to the fans and city of Atlanta is worthy of this recognition and so much more.

Both Ryan and Blank certainly deserve to be honored, and their names will now forever be etched in Atlanta Falcons history.

Source: Atlanta Falcons

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.