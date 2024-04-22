Highlights Matt Ryan retires after 22 seasons with the Falcons, leaving a legacy of four Pro Bowls, one MVP, and numerous records.

Ryan's 59,735 passing yards, 367 touchdowns, and 5,242 completions make him the Falcons' all-time leading passer.

Kirk Cousins must reach high standards to join the ranks of Atlanta's greatest quarterbacks, like Ryan.

Long-time Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has officially retired from the NFL after signing a one-day contract with the team. Ryan spent all but one season of his 22-year tenure with the Falcons in a career that spanned from 2008 to 2022.

Ryan was a four-time Pro Bowler, the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2008, a one-time Offensive Player of the Year, and a one-time league MVP during his time in Atlanta.

Furthermore, Ryan is the Falcons' all-time leading passer with 5,242 completions in 8,003 attempts for 59,735 yards, 367 touchdowns, and 170 interceptions in an Atlanta uniform.

Ryan Is Calling it a Career

Did he do enough for a Hall of Fame nod?

While Ryan was a serviceable starting quarterback for nearly the entirety of his time in Atlanta, he also led the team to its first Super Bowl appearance in the 21st century.

Ironically, this lone game is what several young fans will remember Ryan for. You know exactly what game is being referenced.

The Falcons held a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51, yet somehow lost the game 34-28 as Tom Brady did what Tom Brady does and led his team on the comeback of a liftetime to top Ryan's squad.

However, that shouldn't define the quarterback. From 2011-2020, Ryan was well respected as one of the top gunslingers in the league. It wasn't just talk, as the QB backed it up with 10 consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards.

Matt Ryan Career Accolades Accolade Times Won (Year) NFL MVP 1 (2016) Offensive Rookie of the Year 1 (2008) Offensive Player of the Year 1 (2016) Pro Bowler 4 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016)

Although he had one of the longest lasting, consistent primes in recent memory, Ryan's departure from the league wasn't exactly a storybook ending. He struggled in the late years of his career, which eventually led the Falcons to trade Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2022 third-round pick.

During his lone year outside of the Falcons organization, Ryan saw 12 games of action, recording 461 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions to go along with a 4-7-1 record. His sting in Indianapolis is certainly one to forget, but thankfully the QB provided us with plenty of memories in the Big A.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Matt Ryan is the only quarterback in Falcons' franchise history to record multiple games with at least 400 passing yards.

Ryan spent the 2023 season as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, however, he was sure to let fans know this decision did not mean he was retired when sharing the news on social media. One would assume he would only be willing to lace up the cleats again if the perfect opportunity came knocking, similar to Joe Flacco's journey to becoming the COmeback Player of the Year or even Brady's hints about not ruling out a comeback.

After a season of waiting in the wings, Ryan called it a career. Signing a one-day contract with the Falcons is about as storybook of an ending as you can ask for, considering he will always be remembered as a Falcon, the team that first gave him a chance as a 22-year-old coming out of Boston College.

