Highlights From DoorDash driver to NBA starter, Matt Ryan's inspiring journey showcases resilience and dedication.

Ryan's career took off with the Lakers, scoring a buzzer-beating three to propel a win against the Pelicans.

Now signed with the Pelicans on a multi-year deal, Ryan's future in the NBA seems promising as he continues to impress.

A few weeks after converting his contract to a standard deal, the New Orleans Pelicans signed small forward Matt Ryan to a three-year contract.

On paper, this doesn't move the needle too much. Ryan went to three different colleges, didn't get drafted during the 2020 NBA Draft, and has only started one game in his entire NBA career.

However, the 27-year-old's journey to the pinnacle of professional basketball is what is so inspiring. Just a few years ago, after his college basketball career was cut short due to COVID-19, Ryan began working as a DoorDash delivery driver. Though the odds were against him, Ryan never gave up. Instead, he "stayed in the gym" and "stayed focused on [his] goals."

“I was kind of getting bored going from home to the gym. I wanted to do something that was easy to drop and go play right away. I had a car. Was capable of delivering food. I did that for a little bit. But I stayed in the gym. Stayed focused on my goals. When the opportunity came, I was ready.”

Ryan's Introduction to the NBA

Ryan bounced around the NBA and G League to begin his professional career

Ultimately, the New York native got his first taste of NBA basketball after signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2021 NBA Summer League roster. From there, Ryan signed with the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

After a season in the G League, Ryan joined the Boston Celtics on a two-way contract in February 2022. Ryan would spend the rest of the season with the Celtics organization, appearing in just one game and recording just three total points. With the Celtics, Ryan made it to the NBA Finals. Though he never played during their postseason run, Ryan appreciated his time in Boston.

“It’s pretty emotional. It’s been a crazy couple of months. I was home for a year and a half. I don’t know if you guys have heard my story, but I was driving DoorDash a year ago. To be here, to be part of the Boston Celtics is special.”

In September 2022, the 6-foot-6 forward signed a standard deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although he only played in 12 games for the team, his Lakers run may be what put him on the map. In a November 2 game against the Pelicans, Ryan scored 11 points off the bench, the first time in his NBA career he recorded double-digit points. Furthermore, the forward hit a buzzer-beater three-point shot to send the game to overtime. The Lakers would go on to win the game by three.

After the game, many of his Lakers teammates were happy for the former delivery driver, including one-time MVP Russell Westbrook.

“I’m extremely, extremely happy for Matt. Knowing his story a little bit. Opportunity to be able to see things come to fruition for him, amazing moment.”

However, despite the impressive shot, the Lakers waived Ryan less than a month later. Ryan ended the 2022-23 season playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 8.2 minutes per game over 22 games. In October 2023, the Timberwolves waived Ryan. Two days later, the Pelicans claimed him off waivers.

Ryan Finally Finds a Home

After years of jumping between colleges, teams, and leagues, Ryan signed a multi-year contract with the Pelicans

CREDIT: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan began the 2023-24 season on a two-way contract. Earlier this month, just before the end of the regular season, the Pelicans converted his contract to a standard one. Though it's a small sample size, Ryan has played his best NBA basketball with the Pelicans. In his fifth game of the season, the forward started his first NBA game. During the game, Ryan scored a career-high 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting. This includes an impressive 6-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

In his time with the Pelicans, Ryan has showcased his ability to score from the perimeter. Furthermore, he may not be a lockdown defender, but he has shown he is not a liability on that side of the ball either. The Pelicans seem to like having Ryan around, and it is likely the former Lakers forward feels the same way. Right now, it seems that Ryan's NBA career is only truly just getting started.