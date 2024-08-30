U.S. national team goalkeeper Matt Turner is set to get the move he sorely needed with a season-long loan to Crystal Palace from Nottingham Forest on Transfer Deadline Day.

Fabrizio Romano first reported the news, and GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert has since independently confirmed it. According to Bogert, there is no purchase option at the end of the loan, and Turner would return to Forest at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Crystal Palace needed a replacement for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who moved to Wolves in a reported $13 million deal. Turner was set to conduct his medical with his new club on Friday before the deal is sealed.

Loan to Palace a Slight Upgrade for Turner

The American goalkeeper goes from third-string at Forest to backup

Turner, 30, was destined to be the third-string for Nottingham Forest in 2024-25, and he wasn't even named to the matchday squad for the club's opening two Premier League matches. He did make the bench for the EFL Cup match which Forest lost on penalties to Newcastle. Belgian Matz Sels has been the Forest starter thus far, with 25-year-old Brazilian 'keeper Carlos Miguel, who was acquired this summer, serving as the backup and starting the cup match.

With no real future at the club after Turner lost the starting job in February 2024, Nottingham Forest were seeking a permanent transfer move for Turner in an attempt to recoup as much of the $9 million transfer fee they paid to land him from Arsenal in the summer of 2024.

According to Bogert's sources, a Bundesliga club and La Liga side Real Valladolid proposed loan deals for Turner, but those bids were rejected by Forest. Turner's contract with Forest runs through June 2027.

The move to Crystal Palace represents a slight upgrade for Turner because he goes from third-string goalkeeper at Nottingham Forest to backup for Dean Henderson at Crystal Palace. Unlike Nottingham Forest, Palace are still alive in the EFL Cup, which could be an opportunity for Turner if his new manager Oliver Glasner opts to play the backup in the cup competitions. Henderson started the opening EFL Cup match, presumably because Johnstone was heading out the door.

The 27-year-old Henderson was acquired by Palace in August 2023 for over $19 million from Manchester United. He went on to start the majority of league matches, missing 10 games due to a hamstring injury.