Ahead of every release of FIFA, now named EA FC, fans wait patiently on the edge of their gaming chairs to see which player has been handed the status of being the highest rated, often owing to their string of performances over the past year or so.

Rivals Lionel Messi, of Barcelona royalty, and ex-Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who have won 13 Ballon d’Or between them, have often been the poster boys of new releases – but they have only ever been rated as high as 94 on their base cards.

Bucking that trend back in 2003, a relatively unknown talent in Matteo Brighi was given a whopping rating of 97 by EA Sports - higher than the likes of Thierry Henry, Roberto Carlos and Ryan Giggs, all of whom were plastered on the front cover.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brighi scored 25 goals and provided a further 10 assists in his 405-game Serie A career.

The Italian midfielder had the world at his feet after a glistening loan spell at Bologna and was on course to become a household name in European circles – but here’s the tale of him snubbing Carlo Ancelotti to focus on his accounting diploma.

The Curious Case of Matteo Brighi

Then-Juve manager Ancelotti was interested in his signature

Close

Never one to be interested in the limelight that was packaged along with being a professional footballer, Rimini-born Brighi once gave an interview to Roma News which suggested he preferred to head home and read rather than head to a nightclub.

It’s therefore a surprise that the two-time Italian Super Cup winner – now 43 years of age – was crowned as the best in the world, albeit by EA Sports, following the release of FIFA 03 in October 2002, which, coincidentally, was a mere two months after a fresh-faced Ronaldo made his professional debut for Sporting CP.

In fairness, he had just been named the Serie A Young Footballer of the Year – but giving him the second-highest rating in the franchise’s long and storied history, one behind Cristiano's namesake, Ronaldo Nazario, was a shocking revelation.

Labelled as one of FourFourTwo’s Top 100 Young Players in 2001, Brighi’s career started with boyhood club Rimini where he began to display signs that he was not the typical teenage starlet and, thus, caught the eye of one of the best managers to ever grace the beautiful game, Carlo Ancelotti.

Related Ranking the 11 Greatest Managers in Champions League History From Carlo Ancelotti to Pep Guardiola, European football's biggest competition has seen some managerial heavyweights take charge.

Now in charge of Los Blancos, Ancelotti took charge of Italian juggernauts Juventus in February 1999 and targeted the young and exciting Brighi, who he wished to sign as part of a drive to gather the hottest properties in Europe.

A pivotal asset in Rimini’s drive towards the promotion playoffs, the powers that be at Juve – who were thriving at the penthouse of Italian football – decided to splash the cash on the silky midfielder in the summer of 1999.

Brighi Delayed Juve Move to Finish Diploma

‘It was better to wait and have a little more experience’

Close

Proving to be a slightly unconventional footballer, the classy engine room operator delayed his move to Turin by a year. He continued to play for Rimini, who were plying their trade in the now-defunct fourth tier, formerly known as Serie C2. In 2000, per talkSPORT, Brighi said:

“I didn’t feel like coming immediately, I wasn’t ready yet. It was better to wait and have a little more experience.”

Arriving a year into Ancelotti's 114-outing Juve reign, after notching a total of six goals in 34 games in Rimini's ultimately futile attempt to escape Italy’s second tier, he was loaned out to Bologna after one season, where he flourished under Francesco Guidolin’s guidance.

Getting caught up on the back of his stellar campaign with I Rossoblu, the jubilant Old Lady hierarchy were full of praise for their shiny talent and compared him to Real Madrid legend Fernando Redondo – who had just won UEFA Club Footballer of the Year.

Close

Things didn’t quite work out at the Stadio Delle Alpi, Juventus’ former stomping ground, for the Italian, but he did manage to embark on a notable playing career spanning across Serie A, Serie B and, of course, on the European stage.

Totting up just shy of 600 club appearances between 1998 and 2019 before hanging up his boots, Brighi turned out for a litany of clubs, all of whom were based in his native Italy, such as Brescia, AS Roma, Chievo, Atalanta, Torino, Sassuolo, Bologna, Perugia and Empoli in the swansong of his career.

Matteo Brighi - Club Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Roma 142 13 8 12/1 Chievo Verona 94 8 0 13/2 Bologna 58 0 3 10/1 Perugia Calcio 54 4 3 12/1 Rimini 49 9 0 0/0 Torino 42 4 1 5/0 Sassuolo 32 0 0 4/0 Brescia Calcio 31 1 1 8/1 Parma Calcio 25 1 1 2/0 Empoli 24 2 0 1/0 Juventus 12 0 0 1/0 Atalanta 11 0 0 2/0

But despite playing for a myriad of sides in the Italian football pyramid, Brighi never quite fulfilled his potential, unable to justify his lofty rating of 97 – but why was that the case for a player destined to reach the upper echelons?

Much was made of why he, who dwindled into obscurity as the novelty of his FIFA rating wore off, failed to capture the imagination of those who followed his story. The great Marcello Lippi suggested that the plateau in expectations could be attributed to the enormous pressure he was put under in the infancy of his career, saying:

“From the human point of view he is a splendid boy, and from the technical point of view he is one of those diligent midfielders that every trainer would want to have. To my warning, at the beginning of his career, he was praised so excessively that too many expectations were created around him.”

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 21/11/24