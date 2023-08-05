Highlights Matteo Guendouzi's house was burgled while he was playing a pre-season match, and his wife managed to scare off the intruders but they still took a £200,000 Rolex watch.

Footballers being targeted by burglars while they're away is a growing problem, as the thieves know they have expensive belongings.

Guendouzi has been rebuilding his career at Marseille and is vice-captain, playing alongside other former Premier League stars.

The moment that former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was told about his house being burgled has been captured.

The 24-year-old was playing for Marseille during their pre-season clash with Bayer Leverkusen, and a video has emerged of him finding out about the terrifying situation. What makes matters worse is that his wife was inside the house that had been burgled, but thankfully it is reported that she managed to scare the intruders off.

They were still able to take a luxury Rolex watch, however, which is worth around £200,000 according to The Sun, but you would imagine that Guendouzi’s partner and himself have been left traumatised by the incident.

Once he is told about the horrific ordeal, he is seen putting his hands on his head, which can be seen in the footage below.

Video: Matteo Guendouzi being told about his house

It has become very common in football for players to have their homes targeted while they are playing for their team.

People know that the players are away from home, so that is when they decide to pounce due to the expensive belongings that the footballers are likely to have.

The robbers reportedly smashed into the house through a bedroom window, leaving his wife Mae unsurprisingly frightened by what was happening.

She acted swiftly, though, and called the police, which helped ensure the robbers were not able to walk away with as much as they possibly hoped for.

Guendouzi’s family home is located in Cassis, which is a beautiful resort in the Mediterranean close to Marseille.

Former Arsenal defender and previous teammate of Guendouzi Sead Kolasinac had his house burgled back in January.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also had to experience a worrying situation in July, when him and his wife were tied up at their home in the French capital, before they were also robbed of over £400,000 worth of belongings.

Ángel Di María has unfortunately been the victim of similar instances twice in his career as well, once during his spell at Manchester United and once at PSG in 2021. Thieves took around £450,000 worth of goods during the PSG instance in another scary situation.

The career of Matteo Guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi has been looking to rebuild his career since he left Arsenal in 2022 after successful loan spells at Hertha Berlin and Marseille.

He joined the French club permanently, and he is vice-captain at the club, while he plays alongside other ex-Premier League stars in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ismaila Sarr, and Jordan Veretout.

The 24-year-old has played seven times for his national team also, where he has also provided one goal for Les Bleus.

His career appeared to be at a bit of a crossroads when he was in north London and struggled to produce the kind of form he has found in the last couple of years. It was at a challenging time for the club, however, which was perhaps difficult for a young player to really find his feet.

But he has gone from strength to strength recently, and hopefully he can continue the upwards trajectory that his performances seem to be going in.

Marseille finished third in Ligue 1 last campaign and are looking to improve on that this season.