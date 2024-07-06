Highlights New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has shown his frustration with the team regarding his ongoing contract dispute.

Judon has posted on the social media platform X on multiple occasions, hinting that there is a chance of him not returning to New England.

New head coach Jerod Mayo will need Judon back in 2024, to help bolster the defense and bring continuity to a young roster in need.

The New England Patriots have a new coach at the helm for the first time since the 2000 offseason. Jerod Mayo will do everything in his power to fill the shoes of the legendary Bill Belichik, who is widely viewed as the greatest football coach in the history of the sport.

Mayo will look to bolster a young defense in New England that will need the help of pro bowl linebacker, Matthew Judon. Who recently sent a clear message to the organization regarding his ongoing contract dispute. Judon posted this on X regarding his status with the organization.

Judon has not shied away from his frustration with the team, and is using X as his platform to do so. He also responded to a fan's tweet on July 3rd, regarding the situation.

Patriots fans are hopeful that the two sides are able to come to an agreement before the season starts, as the defense will be heavily reliant on his consistent production in 2024.

The Pats Desperately Need to Extend Judon

The Pro Bowl linebacker brings continuity and a physical element to the defense.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

If Mayo wants any chance at being at the helm in New England for the long run, he needs to elevate his side of the ball first and foremost. Judon brings veteran experience to a young roster in desperate need of a star-caliber pass rusher.

The Patriots will likely trade Judon if an extension does not get done at some point. However, they might not get enough in return for the 31-year-old linebacker, compared to his value within the organization. The realistic option would be to give Judon a contract extension due to his value on the trade market being lower because of his older age.

Judon has been productive in his three seasons with the Patriots, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 and 2022.

Matthew Judon Patriots Stats Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 17 17 4 Sacks 12.5 15.5 4 Tackles 60 60 13 Tackles for Loss 14 14 5 QB Hits 25 28 9 Forced Fumbles 0 2 0

Judon suffered a gruesome torn bicep injury last season that required surgery and ultimately ended his 2023 season. His teammate, Christian Gonzalez, also suffered a season-ending injury in 2023. Judon and Gonzalez were two-headed monsters in 2023 that bolstered the Pats defense before each of their injuries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: New England Patriots head coach, Jerod Mayo, was originally drafted by the franchise in 2008. He played for former Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, for eight seasons, before replacing him as the head coach in 2024.

The team will need both Judon and Gonzalez healthy in 2024 for Mayo to have any chance at having a successful first year in New England. The Patriots will look to compete in the gauntlet of the AFC East in 2024.

Source: Matthew Judon on X

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless stated otherwise.