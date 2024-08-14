Highlights The Falcons have acquired pass-rusher Matthew Judon from Patriots for 3rd-round pick in trade.

Judon instantly becomes the Falcons' top edge rusher on the roster.

The Patriots’ plan to rebuild is clear, as they've moved on from several veterans.

The New England Patriots have agreed to trade Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons , in exchange for a 3rd-round pick, according to NFL insider Ian Rappoport.

Only a few days after there was a report surrounding teams inquiring about Judon, the Atlanta Falcons ended up actually becoming the team to acquire him. After passing on a defensive lineman with the eighth overall pick in this year's draft, the Falcons finally addressed their pass rush.

One of the biggest reasons that seemed to lead to a trade was the fact that Judon and the Patriots couldn’t agree to an extension, so we'll see what kind of deal the Falcons are willing to give him. With much of their cap space allocated to the defensive tackle position, the Falcons desperately needed to not only address the defensive end position but spend some money to improve it too.

Judon was one of the NFL’s best pass rushers from 2021-2022, and if he’s fully healthy after tearing his right lower bicep tendon, the Falcons could be getting a massive upgrade to their defensive line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Matthew Judon was tied for the third most sacks in the NFL from 2021-2022, with 28.

How Judon Elevates The Falcons' Defense

The Falcons now a legitimate pass rushing threat on the outside, but still need to acquire one more edge rusher.

It’s no surprise that it was the Falcons who ended up acquiring Judon, as they finished tied for 21st in the NFL with 42 sacks. While it was one of the team’s biggest needs, that can was kicked down the road this offseason to upgrade the quarterback position.

Before Judon got hurt against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 last season, he was averaging one sack a game. Even if he didn’t maintain that pace, he was still likely to have 10+ sacks, which would’ve easily led the Falcons as a team.

Atlanta will certainly get a boost from their pass rush as Judon will not only be productive himself but make everyone else around him better. But, if the Falcons really want to see that position group make significant strides, they need to consider adding a young pass rusher to pair with Judon.

Acquiring Judon was the right step forward, but it shouldn’t stop the Falcons from seeking additional pass rush help in free agency or through a trade.

Why Trading Judon Was The Right Move For New England

Judon was New England’s best pass rusher, but a 3rd-round pick is a great return in a rebuild.

It’s always hard to trade away a star player, but in this instance, it was the best scenario for the New England Patriots. As they embark on a rebuild that began by drafting Drake Maye, it’s important that they get younger, and acquire draft picks wherever they can.

Despite his age (32), Judon was arguably the Patriots' most valuable trade asset.

He’s their most productive defensive player who wouldn’t be part of their long-term plans. So, not only did it make sense that they got a premium draft pick for him, but that they didn’t use their cap space to extend him.

New England has many young, promising players on both sides of the ball. It’s in their best interest to focus on those players and part ways with guys who are on the wrong side of 30. While the Patriots might be losing their best defensive player, they can use that draft pick to improve their roster for the future, while saving an ample amount of cap space.

After the Patriots cut JuJu Smith-Schuster, it was clear that this was the vision moving forward. That vision is even clearer after the Patriots traded Judon.

