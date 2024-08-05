Highlights Quarterback Matthew Stafford finished 2023 strong, carrying the Los Angeles Rams into the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford renegotiated his contract this offseason, landing him more guaranteed money in future seasons.

Stafford's relationship with the Rams has been described as "year-to-year", with one pundit expecting him to retire if he leaves Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams clinched a Wild Card spot in Week 17 last season, and ended the season on a blistering 7-1 stretch.

The improved health of quarterback Matthew Stafford and star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua played no small part in the offense's increased production during that period. They ended up losing to Stafford's former team, the Detroit Lions, in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but it was still a productive 2023 season for the Rams as a whole.

After holding out of offseason workouts, Stafford reported to training camp with the Rams following an adjustment to his contract (they added more guaranteed money to his deal). That move ensures that the veteran signal caller will stick around in Los Angeles for this season, though according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the marriage between quarterback and team isn't guaranteed to last any longer than that:

"The Rams look at Stafford's future as a year-to-year proposition, per a team source. His reworked contract reflects that, pushing his 2024 pay into the $40 million range but lessening his guarantees in 2025, allowing both sides to decide whether they want to remain married at that point. ... The Rams believe he is still playing at a high level and would love to keep him around, but they don't know how both sides will feel at year's end."

The quarterback market continues to explode to new heights, which Fowler notes could be a big reason why Stafford and the Rams may be headed towards a divorce, though the pundit explained that it is more likely Stafford retires rather than seeking out a new team.

In the aftermath of their epic Super Bowl run in 2021, it's hard to call the Stafford-Rams relationship anything but a resounding success. The open question is just how much longer the relationship lasts.

Stafford Remains Elite Deep Into 30s

Barring an epic tank job, the Rams have few avenues towards replacing their franchise QB

When Stafford and the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021, the quarterback aired the ball out with no reservation, placing top-five in yards (4,886), touchdowns (41) and interceptions (17).

Stafford only played nine games the next season while dealing with arm troubles, though he appeared healthy in 2023 while playing in 15 games and earning (somehow) just his second career Pro Bowl nod.

Now entering his age-36 season, Stafford is closing in on his final chapter, but that doesn't mean he still can't play with the best of them.

Matthew Stafford's Rams Career Year Games Passing Yards/Game Passer Rating TD% INT% 2021 17 287.4 102.9 6.8% 2.8% 2022 9 231.9 87.4 3.3% 2.6% 2023 15 264.3 92.5 4.6% 2.1%

Notably, Stafford went on a tear to finish the 2023 season, with a passer rating of 106.7 with 2,262 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in the last eight games of the season.

The Rams as a whole were much improved compared to their 2022 Super Bowl hangover season, and Stafford's long run of statistically impressive seasons continued.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Matthew Stafford threw for 4,200+ yards and 20+ TDs in seven straight seasons from 2011-2017. Only two players in NFL history have matched that run: Philip Rivers from 2013-2019, and Drew Brees, who did it a whopping 12 straight times from 2006-2017.

Still, the Rams have the right to be cautious, as Stafford dealt with elbow tendinitis during the 2022 season and has missed games or practices due to 22 distinct injuries throughout his career.

As an insurance policy, the team signed former Las Vegas Raiders' QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal to serve as Stafford's backup. Though Garoppolo is an excellent option at QB2, the Rams won't have access to him right away next season. On February 16th, Garoppolo was found to be in violation of the league's PEDs policy, which means he'll be suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season as a first-time offender.

Fowler noted that, should Stafford choose to leave Los Angeles after 2024, Garoppolo seems like a natural fit to serve as the bridge as the team works to find their quarterback of the future. The 32-year-old has an impressive resume, as he led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LIV back in 2019. He's a perfect fit that fills general manager Les Snead's desire for a quarterback "that can help us win a game".

The team could angle for a top prospect in next year's draft: four quarterbacks were projected to go in the top 20 selections in GIVEMESPORT's way-too-early 2025 mock draft. That would probably require a losing record, though, which feels unlikely given the current makeup of this team (alternatively, the Rams could trade up for a top prospect, though that would happen only after Stafford leaves or gives the team assurance that he's going to leave).

For the immediate future, the Rams have their starting field general locked in for next season. Assuming Stafford is healthy, the team should be able to replicate their Wild Card Round finish last season at the very least, with a slight chance to make another championship run if everything breaks their way.

There's no way to know how much longer Stafford wants to keep doing this - another serious injury could force him into an early retirement - but he showed at the end of last season that he's got plenty left in the tank. As long as he's running McVay's offense, the Rams will be a serious threat.

Source: Jeremy Fowler (via Bleacher Report)

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.