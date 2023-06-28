Matthew Stafford might be about to have another bad season with the Los Angeles Rams after their less-than-impressive moves this offseason, A.Q. Shipley has claimed.

2022 was very much a season of ‘back to reality’ for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. After toling away for years with the Detroit Lions without a lot of success, 2021 allowed him to show the world what he could do when you put some decent players around him as he took the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in arguably the best year of his career statistically.

However, 2022 saw him and the Rams come crashing back down to earth with a bang, as they put up the worst-ever season by a defending Super Bowl champion and Stafford was a shadow of the man that was the year previous, before having to end his season prematurely due to injury.

He appears to have recovered well from the injury, putting to doubt any thought that he might use the injury as a reason to retire, with head coach Sean McVay stating that there would be ‘no limitations’ on his preperations ahead of the new season.

But former NFL offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley isn’t too confident about Stafford being able to remain healthy for the whole of the 2023 season.

Still some major concerns over Matthew Stafford?

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, retired offensive lineman Shipley discussed the injury that Stafford suffered last year and how he might have reacted to it, before moving on to state his belief that Stafford might be in for a rough year in 2023 as he doesn’t think the Rams have upgraded the offensive line to a reasonable level.

Video: A.Q. Shipley speaks to his concerns for LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford:

The Rams have made a few moves this offseason to address the offensive line issue, using their first pick in this year’s NFL Draft on Guard Steve Avila in the second round before picking up Warren McClendon in the 5th, and that’s on top of signing a few more linemen in free agency, so they clearly know something is up and needs to be fixed.

They just have to hope that those players come in and do a better job of protecting him than last year’s line did, otherwise it could be another miserable year for both the Rams and Stafford’s body.