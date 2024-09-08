Key Takeaways The Rams and Lions trade involved key players such as Stafford and Goff, leading to a Super Bowl win for the Rams.

Both quarterbacks have since been compared with similar stats after the trade, showcasing their efficiency in a playoff game.

Goff thrives on efficiency, while Stafford wins the eye test, showing his skills in making difficult throws and leading his team to victory.

Week 1 of the NFL season is upon us, and the opening Sunday nighter takes us back to a playoff matchup from this January, as Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams return to the Motor City to take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions .

This was certainly one of the most intriguing playoff matchups earlier this year, as it marked the first home playoff game for Detroit in over 30 years and it marked Stafford's return to Detroit, after the Rams and Lions made a blockbuster trade in 2021.

For this round, it was Stafford's former team that got the edge, holding on for a 24-23 victory, that saw Jared Goff gain some revenge against the team that drafted him.

Let's go back to that trade that's turned out to be a huge win for both teams.

The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff Trade (2021) Rams Receive Lions Receive Matthew Stafford Jared Goff CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (2021 3rd-round pick) WR Jameson Williams (2022 1st-round pick) DL Josh Paschal (2022 2nd-round pick) RB Jahmyr Gibbs (2023 1st-round pick) TE Sam LaPorta (2023 2nd-round pick) DT Brodric Martin (2023 3rd-round pick)

The Rams won this trade in the short-term, as Stafford led them to a Super Bowl in his very first season as a Ram.

It's worth remembering that Stafford did in fact request a trade out of Detroit, but not because he wanted out. As he told the Free Press back in 2021 why he requested a trade, he just felt the Lions - and himself - each needed a fresh start.

Anytime you switch GMs and a head coach, you know that they’re going to want to bring their own people in. That’s going to take time. And I, frankly, didn’t feel like I was the appropriate person to oversee that time.

It's hard to argue, as the trade has appeared to work out for both teams.

The Rams won in the short term, and the Lions appear to be winning in the long-term, as they used their return in the trade to add some key pieces to their team through the draft.

But now, let's zero in on the two quarterbacks heading into Sunday Night Football.

Related How Many Years Does Matthew Stafford Have Left in L.A.? The Super Bowl-winning quarterback may be nearing the end of his tenure with the Rams, as sources say the relationship is on a year-to-year basis.

Stafford and Goff Were Each 1st Overall Picks

Their stats have been nearly identical since being traded for each other.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images; Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

From the day the trade happened, it was inevitable that both QBs would be compared from there, as the Lions gave up their best quarterback in decades in an effort to build a more complete roster.

Heading into their playoff matchup last January, they were in fact very similar in their production since the trade.

As for their head-to-head stats in this year's Wild Card round, it was another close affair, with Goff and the Lions managing to hold on in the second half.

Stafford vs. Goff - Playoff Game Category Stafford Goff Completion Rate 25-of-36 22-of-27 Passing Yards 367 277 TD-INT 2-0 1-0 Passer Rating 120.9 121.8

Both QBs were incredibly efficient in last year's playoff matchup, avoiding mistakes and making some incredible throws. While Goff's offense only scored six points in the second half, he made the throws he needed to in order to gain first downs and run out the clock on Stafford.

Stafford has the Super Bowl ring over Goff, who made it to one in his third season with the Rams, however he put up one of the worst performances by a QB in Super Bowl history, with the Rams only scoring three points as Goff threw for 229 yards and an interception, with a passer rating of 57.9.

As for Stafford, his lone Super Bowl appearance saw him go 26-of-40 for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two INTs. He certainly came through when it mattered most, engineering a late 4th-quarter drive to seal the victory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Stafford completed 7 of 11 for 57 yards on the 15-play, 79-yard series to win Super Bowl 56.

Goff has done a lot in his career, but is just missing that signature moment. However, with this Lions team, he should get plenty of chances when it matters most.

Stafford Wins The Eye Test, While Goff Thrives on Efficiency

Goff is a gifted passer, but needs ideal surroundings.

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

When you watch Matthew Stafford play, he tends to make some throws that make your eyes widen. While Goff doesn't make spectacular plays, he still is a gifted thrower and makes difficult throws look easy.

Goff is most effective when he has a running game, allowing him to work off of play-action. It's also worth noting he's an exceptional home quarterback, while tending to struggle on the road. He is 14-11 at home in his career, and 10-12-1 on the road.

If you break down the resumes, the intangibles and the pedigree, Stafford still has the edge over Goff, but the gap isn't as wide as people might think.

If Goff is able to out-duel Stafford again, and eventually take the Lions to a Super Bowl, he'll only continue to close that gap, and who knows, perhaps one day surpass his predecessor in Detroit.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.