Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford might find himself considering hanging up his helmet after something of a difficult year, Matthew Berry has claimed.

Both the 2021 and 2022 NFL seasons couldn’t be going more differently for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, or indeed the Rams themselves. 2021 was arguably the best that he has had in his career performance-wise, as he threw for a joint-career high 41 touchdowns, the third-highest yards he’s had in his career with 4,886 and a joint-career high pass completion percentage of 67.2%, and whilst he did lead the league in interceptions, it’s fair to say that was quickly forgotten when the Rams went all the way to win the Super Bowl (stats from ProFootballReference).

However in 2022, things kind of went backwards. Whether it was because they were suffering from a ‘Super Bowl hangover’, or they just couldn’t get over the loss of players like Andrew Whitworth, Odell Beckham Jr or changes in the coaching staff as they were snapped up by other teams, or a combination of those and other factors, the Rams fell to a 5-12 season, the worst of any returning Super Bowl champion in history.

Stafford certainly had one of the harder falls when it came to their performance, as whilst his completion rate went up slightly, his percentage of pass thrown for touchdowns more than halved, his yards per game dropped by more than 50 yards per game, and his quarterback rating dropped from 102.7 to 87.4 (via ProFootballReference), before missing the last part of the season with an injury.

And it might just be that his showing last year is his final showing in the National Football League.

Matthew Stafford might be on the way out?

According to NFL reporter Matthew Berry and conversations he had at last week’s NFL Combine, it might well be that Stafford thinks about retiring this offseason and riding off into the sunset:

Asking about Matthew Stafford, I was told “The guy could barely throw last year. Retirement is still not out of the question.”

Would Matthew Stafford making the move at the right time?

Having been arguably held back all the time that he was with the Detroit Lions, now that he has managed to win his Super Bowl, it might well be that he doesn’t want to go through the rebuild that the Rams look as if they’re going to have to go through.

Especially after the injury that he suffered last year possibly going to have an impact on his game, it wouldn’t come as a big surprise this is the year that Stafford, despite only being 35, decides to call it a day.