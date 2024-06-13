Highlights Matthew Stafford is in a contract dispute with the Los Angeles Rams for more guaranteed money.

Despite the dispute, the Rams expect Stafford to report to training camp in July.

Stafford has impressed the team with his handling of the situation, maintaining a positive attitude during offseason work.

Matthew Stafford has played well for the Los Angeles Rams since his trade from the Detroit Lions in 2021. The former Georgia star went on to win his first career Super Bowl in his first season with the team. This past season, he got Los Angeles back to the playoffs. However, he lost to his former Lions in Detroit in the Wild Card Round.

All that said, things aren't exactly harmonious in the City of Angels. Stafford and the Rams are engaged in a contract dispute after reports surfaced in late-May that the two sides were discussing an extension.

Head coach Sean McVay acknowledged a report indicating the veteran signal-caller wants more guaranteed money in his contract. Despite the dispute, Los Angeles does expect Stafford to report to training camp when it officially opens in July.

Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract back in 2022. He has a guaranteed salary of $31 million for the upcoming 2024 season. However, the Rams quarterback has no guaranteed money on deck for the 2025 or 2026 seasons.

Rams 'Impressed' With Stafford

McVay addressed how veteran quarterback has handled contract rift

Contract disputes can certainly drive a wedge between a team and a player. We have seen a player be traded or allowed to walk in free agency because of similar situations. However, it appears unlikely that outcome will occur here. In fact, McVay says he is impressed with his veteran quarterback (via ESPN):

I couldn't be more impressed with the way he's handled it, the way that he's led. [He's] been here every single day doing his thing, and that sure means a lot to me.

This is a sentiment similar to that expressed by offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. LaFleur said last month that the veteran quarterback has not changed how he approaches offseason work. Everything on the field is operating as it used to before the dispute began.

When he's in the meeting room, when he's on the field, he's super positive. He's the same Matthew that I met a year ago. [The] cool part for me is [the contract discussions are] above my pay grade in terms of what happens next with all that. I know they're doing things the right way and we'll go from there.

Stafford has shown his dedication to the team in the face of unmet contract demands by attending every day of their offseason program to this point, including mandatory minicamp as well as voluntary OTAs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Matthew Stafford threw for 4,200+ yards and 20+ TDs in seven straight seasons from 2011-2017. Only two players in NFL history have matched that run: Philip Rivers from 2013-2019, and Drew Brees, who did it a whopping 12 straight times from 2006-2017.

Stafford bounced back from an injury-riddled 2022 season last year. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards across 15 games in 2023 while tossing 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Against the Lions in the playoffs, the Georgia product threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns in a crushing 24-23 loss in the Motor City.

