While Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams made it clear earlier this offseason that contract negotiations were going on, the entire process stayed extremely civil.

Today, the Rams announced they have agreed to a restructured deal with their franchise QB, who's under contract with the team through the 2026 season.

Rams coach Sean McVay was late to his press conference on Tuesday, as he was part of finalizing the negotiations with Stafford:

That’s what the delay was for. And so, grateful that we came to the solution that I think we all wanted and now we can focus on this time and him being able to lead the way, and a lot of exciting things to potentially be in store.

Stafford had been seeking more security in his contract, as he enters his age 36 season. He had just $15 million remaining in guaranteed money.

He was set to make $31 million this season, with a cap hit of $49.5 million. Details have not emerged yet as to how those numbers may change with the reworked contract.

Stafford Secures More Guaranteed Money Through 2026

The 2024 season was the last in which Stafford had guarantees in his deal.

McVay declined to go into particulars regarding Stafford's restructured deal, but he did mention that the issue Stafford's camp had in his previous contract has been resolved.

We were able to have an understanding of what was important, we were able to articulate it from both perspectives. And I think the ultimate thing was about coming to a solution and finding that common ground. We were able to do that and that was the goal. But I do want to be careful in getting into too many of the particulars.

Stafford is coming off a year in which he led the Rams back to the postseason after an injury-riddled 2022 season. He now enters the second year of a four-year extension he signed back in 2022, worth $160 million.

In 2023, Stafford threw for 3,965 yards, completing 62.6% of his passes, with 24 TDs and 11 picks.

McVay also mentioned that while talks have been going on for months, the sense of urgency to get a deal done really picked up in the last day or so, with the Rams opening training camp.

I am relieved that it got done and I think in the manner at which it occurred was also healthy for everybody involved. And ultimately I'm excited for this team.

Now, the Rams can focus on building what was a strong finish to last season, when they went 7-1 after a 3-6 start, making the playoffs before narrowly losing 24-23 to Stafford's old team, the Detroit Lions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Stafford went on a tear to finish the 2023 season, with a passer rating of 106.7 with 2,262 yards, 18 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in the last eight games of the season.

Stafford and the Rams offense really came alive in the second half of last season, finally resembling the offense that won Super Bowl 56 a couple of years ago.

The team is entering somewhat of a new era, with Aaron Donald having retired earlier this offseason, but the pieces are in place for the Rams to make another run at the Super Bowl.

