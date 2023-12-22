Highlights Matthew Stafford has a history of helping his star receivers break records, as this is the third season that it's likely to happen

Stafford's ability to trust and target receivers heavily is a huge factor in helping them produce at a high level.

Puka Nacua is just nine receptions and 147 yards away from setting rookie records in both departments.

Matthew Stafford has a knack for getting the ball in the hands of his stars. In 2012, with the Detroit Lions, he helped Calvin Johnson notch the single-season record for receiving yards. In 2021, with the Los Angeles Rams, it was Stafford who constantly fed Cooper Kupp on his way to winning the receiving triple crown. This year, Puka Nacua is well on his way to crushing the rookie record for both receptions and receiving yards.

This is no coincidence, and it is especially no easy feat. While these wideouts will have their names etched in the history books, it speaks volumes to the caliber of passer Stafford is. He knows who he can trust and when he puts that trust in a receiver, it pays massive dividends for them.

Calvin Johnson's single-season record

Johnson notched 1,964 receiving yards in 2012, the most all-time

Fresh off of an eight-year extension, Calvin Johnson still came into the 2012 season determined to dominate. He and Stafford were able to, as Johnson would go on to torch opposing defenses for over 120 yards per game and an NFL single-season record 1,964 receiving yards. Stafford himself threw for 4,967 yards on the year.

Calvin Johnson's 2012 Season Stat Calvin Johnson NFL All-Time Rank Targets 204 4th Receptions 122 T-12th Yards 1,964 1st

While Johnson made for an easy target, Stafford also fed him well. With 204 targets on the season, Johnson had more than double that of Brandon Pettigrew, the team's second-most targeted player. In fact, Johnson's mark ranks as fourth all-time.

As a 6'5", 237-pound receiver with blazing speed and athleticism, it's easy to understand why Stafford was willing to send the ball his way so often. It worked out for the better, as the season is now in the history books.

Cooper Kupp's triple crown

2021 stats: 145 catches (1st), 1,947 (1st), 16 TD (1st)

In his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford arrived with plenty of speculation on whether his primary target would be Robert Woods or Cooper Kupp. While Woods had a strong season, it was Kupp who blossomed with Stafford in town, and the two were able to come together for a historic season.

Cooper Kupp 2021 WR Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Cooper Kupp 145 1,947 16 Second Place 123 (Davante Adams) 1,616 (Justin Jefferson) 14 (Mike Evans)

As seen by the second placers, this feat may be the most impressive of this bunch. Not only is it difficult to outperform the rest of the league in any one of these categories, but to lead the way in all three (and lead by pretty wide margins) is an incredible accomplishment, especially considering he was only the fourth man to do it since 1966.

Perhaps what makes the feat even more special is that it played a key part in the Rams' Super Bowl run, as they took their success all the way through the postseason, with Kupp nabbing the Super Bowl MVP to put a cherry on top of an all-time campaign.

Puka's pursuit of the rookie record

Nacua is just nine catches and 147 yards away from setting each record

​​​​Entering the season, the Los Angeles Rams seemed to be doomed. Kupp was missing time due to hamstring issues and the cap restrictions kept the team from bringing in any additional weapons to the offense during the offseason. Despite that, the team found standout play in the form of rookie Puka Nacua.

The former BYU receiver started out hot, nabbing 25 receptions for 266 yards in his first two games of the season. Even when Kupp returned to the lineup, Nacua remained a primary target in the passing game, including in the most recent Thursday night victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Stafford has been sharp this season and is helping guide the Rams back to the playoffs. However, his ability to trust his pass-catchers once they prove effective is a key characteristic that continues to set up success and high-volume production for those receivers.

Puka Nacua's record tracker WR Receptions Receiving Yards Puka Nacua 96 1,327 Rookie Record Holder 104 (Jaylen Waddle) 1,473 (Bill Groman)

With just two games remaining on the schedule, these records are still far from guaranteed. However, Nacua is on a great pace. For him and Stafford, this is an extremely impressive accomplishment and a great sign of what's coming for the duo. For both categories to be potentially taken over by a fifth-round rookie makes the achievement all the more special.

