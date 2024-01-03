Highlights The Los Angeles Rams will start Carson Wentz at QB in their Week 18 regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams are deciding to rest 36-year-old Matthew Stafford for their Week 18 regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Rams will roll with Carson Wentz under center. The eight-year veteran signed with the team in early November of this season and will be making his first start with the franchise.

After locking up a playoff spot last weekend, the team is waiting to find out whether they'll have the sixth or seventh seed in the NFC.

The team has been on fire since starting the season 3-6; they've turned it around to sit at 9-7 heading into Week 18. The success has come on the back of the Los Angeles offense, which has found its groove through the air and on the ground. The team hopes to ride that momentum into the postseason for a chance at their second Lombardi trophy in three years.

Wentz gets his first start in over a calendar year

36-year-old Stafford will welcome a week off prior to playoff run

The last time Carson Wentz started a game under center was 371 days ago when he began his final contest for the Washington Commanders at home against the Cleveland Browns. The following week, the team decided to hold a tryout performance for rookie Sam Howell, and Wentz was released during the offseason.

The news of Wentz's start isn't shocking, but it does leave some opportunities in question ahead of the regular season finale. Matthew Stafford was just 35 yards away from surpassing the 4,000-yard mark and would have achieved that mark for the 10th time in his career (fifth all-time for quarterbacks).

Additionally, rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua is just 28 yards away from breaking the single-season rookie receiving yards record. The feat is still attainable with Wentz, but it would've been safer for Nacua's attainment of the record to have Stafford start the game, just so there were no chemistry concerns.

Single-Season Rookie Receiving Leaders Player Year Total Bill Groman (HOU) 1960 1,473 Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) 2021 1,455 Puka Nacua (LAR) 2023 1,445 Justin Jefferson (MIN) 2020 1,400 Anquan Boldin (ARI) 2003 1,377

However, while reaching those milestones would be ideal, it simply didn't make sense to risk the aging Stafford in what is essentially a meaningless game for the team. He's had several health issues in recent years, specifically with regard to his back, so any precaution head coach Sean McVay can take here is a smart one.

Additionally, the 49ers will be starting their backup quarterback, Sam Darnold.

There is no word on whether any other starters for either side will be sitting out at this time.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.