Highlights Matthew Stafford is seeking more money on his existing contract as he enters his late 30s, specifically wanting more guaranteed dollars.

Stafford has the talent and pedigree to command a top contract, despite struggles with injuries in the past.

The Rams must keep Stafford content for competitiveness, though his age will force them to keep an eye on the future.

The Los Angeles Rams clinched a Wild Card spot in Week 17 last season, and ended the season on a blistering 7-1 stretch.

The improved health of quarterback Matthew Stafford and star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua played no small part in the offense's increased production during that period. They ended up losing to Stafford's former team, the Detroit Lions, in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but it was still a productive 2023 season for the Rams as a whole.

Now, as the quarterback market continues to explode to new heights, Stafford is looking for his own slice of the pie. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Stafford is looking for more money on his existing contract.

According to Rapoport, Stafford specifically wants more guaranteed money as he heads into his late 30s. Regardless of whether a deal gets done, Stafford plans to show up for training camp, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Related Rams HC Loving His Team's Youth: 'Feels Like it's Year 1 Again' The Los Angeles Rams will be relying on plenty of young talent in 2024, and Sean McVay couldn't be happier.

Stafford's Health Key For Rams Moving Forward

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Stafford and the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021, the quarterback aired the ball out with no reservation, placing top-five in yards (4,886), touchdowns (41) and interceptions (17).

Stafford only played nine games the next season while dealing with arm troubles, though he appeared healthy in 2023 while playing in 15 games and earning just his second career Pro Bowl nod [as an aside: how the heck does Matthew Stafford only have two Pro Bowl nods on his résumé?].

Now entering his age-36 season, Stafford is closing in on his final chapter, but that doesn't mean he still can't play and earn with the best of them.

Highest Paid Quarterbacks in the NFL, By AAV Rank Player Age At Signing Average Annual Value Guaranteed $ T-1 Joe Burrow 26 $55 million $219 million T-1 Trevor Lawrence 24 $55 million $200.0 million 3 Jared Goff 29 $53 million $170.6 million 4 Justin Herbert 25 $52.5 million $218.7 million 5 Lamar Jackson 26 $52 million $185.0 million T-12 Matthew Stafford 33 $40 million $130.0 million

Earlier this offseason, the Detroit Lions signed Jared Goff to an extension worth $53 million per year. Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his current contract extension, and he is seeking to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks. The deal the Jacksonville Jaguars struck with Trevor Lawrence could push Prescott’s asking price to over $60 million per year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Matthew Stafford's $130 million guaranteed on his previous contract currently ranks 11th in the NFL. It is $100 million behind the leader, Deshaun Watson, who received a fully guaranteed $230 million contact from the Cleveland Browns.

It isn't hard to imagine a Super Bowl champion like Stafford earning a contract in line with the rest of the market, especially when considering the fact that his talent exceeds or matches most others getting paid exorbitant money right now.

Still, the Rams have the right to be cautious, as Stafford dealt with elbow tendinitis during the 2022 season and has missed games or practices due to 22 distinct injuries throughout his career. He isn't going to get healthier as he gets older, but the Rams have no other solution at the game's most important position if Stafford doesn't play.

Keeping their veteran signal caller happy - even with a market-setting deal - is paramount for the Rams. Stafford's next deal may break the bank, but that's just the price of admission for competitiveness in the modern NFL.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.