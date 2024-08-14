Highlights Manchester United have signed Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich and will hope he can emulate elite Premier League defenders like William Saliba, Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias.

Comparisons with Saliba show De Ligt excels in aerial duels and passing, both of which will be vital to Erik ten Hag.

Despite falling short compared to Van Dijk, De Ligt's statistics hold up well against Dias, showcasing his potential to be a top defender in the Premier League.

It might have taken slightly longer than expected, but Manchester United have finally got their man. Matthijs de Ligt has secured a move to Old Trafford for £43m, bolstering their defensive options for the 2024/25 season.

Although they added Leny Yoro to their ranks earlier in the summer transfer window, Erik ten Hag was keen to add the former Bayern Munich defender too, with the pair enjoying great success while together at Ajax. The hope will be that De Ligt can provide much needed experience and leadership to a United backline which looked leaky at times in the previous campaign.

The move also comes with a degree of expectation, though. Once touted as one of the best up-and-coming centre-backs in world football, De Ligt has had his fair share of critics since he last worked with Ten Hag. The Dutchman will be expected to step up for the Red Devils and emulate the performances of other elite defenders in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt became the first defender to win the Golden Boy award in 2018 and became the youngest player to represent the Netherlands since 1931.

But how did De Ligt compare to the best three central defenders in the English top flight last season? Using Squawka's comparison matrix, the 25-year-old's numbers in the Bundesliga have been compared to the three centre-backs who shone brightest for their clubs in 2023/24 - Arsenal's William Saliba, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, and Manchester City's Ruben Dias.

De Ligt's Stats Compared to Saliba's

Dutchman excels in most departments

Saliba was considered by many to be the most impressive defender in the Premier League last term. Often the cool, calm, collected partner to the imposing Gabriel, the Frenchman is still a commanding presence for Arsenal and arguably the best centre-back in the league right now.

And his numbers are very similar to De Ligt's when compared across 15 different categories. Although the new United defender excels in the air, as highlighted by his aerial duels contested per match, the Arsenal youngster beats him in success percentage for both ground and aerial duels, and his defensive efficiency is underlined even further when factoring in fouls conceded and tackles made - although there is little to split the two in the latter.

De Ligt, though, holds his own, making more clearances and interceptions every game on average than Saliba while also blocking more shots. But where he really outshines his new rival is in the passing metrics. The Dutchman completed more passes and more long passes every game, and while it will be interesting to see if that holds up now that De Ligt is playing in the best league in world football, his quality on the ball could be vital to Ten Hag's ambitions this year.

Matthijs de Ligt and William Saliba 2023/24 Stats per 90 Compared Statistic De Ligt Saliba Duels contested 7.3 6.2 Tackles made 1 1.1 Fouls 0.8 0.6 Aerial duels contested 4.6 3.2 Aerial duel success percentage 58.57 59.5 Ground duels contested 2.8 3 Ground duel success percentage 59.52 59.82 Clearances 3.4 2.1 Interceptions 1.3 0.8 Blocked shots 0.7 0.5 Ball recoveries 4.8 5.7 Passes attempted 77.1 74.8 Passing accuracy 94.03 92.57 Long passes attempted 4.3 3.4 Long pass accuracy 61.54 53.97

De Ligt's Stats Compared to Van Dijk's

Liverpool defender remains the gold standard

While De Ligt's numbers might stack up well compared to Saliba's, he remains some way behind Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. Having been rated as one of the best defenders in world football, if not the best, you would expect the Premier League icon to run away with this contest.

And indeed he does. Across the 15 different categories, De Ligt only comes out the winner in three metrics per 90 - ground duels contested, interceptions, and total passing accuracy. A few categories between the two are close, like duels contested and tackles made per game, but the gap between them in others is vast.

Van Dijk's height allows him to tower over most attackers, hence why he only lost around 18% of aerial duels last season. But his long passing is a quality that often goes under the radar. He remains the gold standard for aspiring defenders in the league and De Ligt will certainly have to work hard if he is to emulate the 33-year-old. Considering that the two are teammates for the Netherlands, though, there is certainly a window of opportunity to learn from the Liverpool man before he calls time on his international career.

Matthijs de Ligt and Virgil van Dijk's 2023/24 Stats per 90 Compared Statistic De Ligt Van Dijk Duels contested 7.3 7.4 Tackles made 1 1.2 Fouls 0.8 0.7 Aerial duels contested 4.6 4.9 Aerial duel success percentage 58.57 81.4 Ground duels contested 2.8 2.5 Ground duel success percentage 59.52 63.95 Clearances 3.4 4.1 Interceptions 1.3 1.2 Blocked shots 0.7 1 Ball recoveries 4.8 4.9 Passes attempted 77.1 81.4 Passing accuracy 94.03 91.47 Long passes attempted 4.3 7.1 Long pass accuracy 61.54 62.4

De Ligt's Stats Compared to Dias'

Portuguese better on the ball, Dutchman stronger in the air

Although Van Dijk overpowered De Ligt in nearly every department, the latter holds his own much more when his numbers are compared to Dias. The Man City defender has made a name for himself with powerful tackles and excellent passing over the years, providing incredible leadership in a stacked team.

And it is his qualities on the ball which shine through the most when compared to De Ligt. Capable of playing short and simple passes, as well as long balls over the top, Dias takes the win in all but one passing metric - long pass success percentage. Although there is barely anything to separate him and United's newest acquisition.

Where De Ligt beats the City defender, though, is when it comes to aerial battles, something which will be crucial in a league full of big number nines. Considering Dias still performs well, despite not being the biggest in stature, Ten Hag will take comfort knowing that he has someone in his ranks who is perhaps even more powerful in the air.

While De Ligt also leads in clearances, interceptions, blocked shots and ball recoveries, a large part of that is likely due to how dominant Pep Guardiola's outfit are, with increased possession reducing Dias' overall defensive actions. But there are still positives to take from the raw data.

Matthijs de Ligt and Ruben Dias' 2023/24 Stats per 90 Compared Statistic De Ligt Dias Duels contested 7.3 6.4 Tackles made 1 1.4 Fouls 0.8 0.9 Aerial duels contested 4.6 3.2 Aerial duel success percentage 58.57 52.22 Ground duels contested 2.8 3.2 Ground duel success percentage 59.52 60 Clearances 3.4 2.7 Interceptions 1.3 1.1 Blocked shots 0.7 0.6 Ball recoveries 4.8 3.9 Passes attempted 77.1 91.8 Passing accuracy 94.03 94.1 Long passes attempted 4.3 4.9 Long pass accuracy 61.54 60.43

Overall Verdict on De Ligt

United have signed a top player

Looking at statistics, especially when comparing players in separate leagues, doesn't always provide the complete picture. But the fact that De Ligt's numbers compare favourably with two of the best defenders in the English top flight will fill United fans with great confidence.

Although Graeme Souness slammed the 25-year-old for being 'lightweight', his numbers do appear to show the opposite. He is an excellent dueler in the air and his willingness to battle for balls on the ground too makes him a great asset for the Red Devils. Couple that with his passing and he really could be what United have been missing.

His numbers, at least compared to Saliba and Dias, show that he could potentially emulate two of the best centre-backs playing in the league today. And although Van Dijk might take the crown from a statistical perspective when the quartet are compared, who is to say De Ligt can't take his game to the heights his compatriot has demonstrated?