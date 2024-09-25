Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has claimed that Matthijs de Ligt isn't an upgrade on Harry Maguire at Old Trafford while speaking on The Overlap.

De Ligt joined the club during the summer transfer window from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich with Erik ten Hag once again signing one of his former players. The Dutch manager worked with De Ligt during his time at Ajax, and he joins Antony, Andre Onana, Nouassair Mazaoui, and Lisandro Martinez as players who have previously played under ten Hag.

The former Ajax man has slotted in alongside Martinez at the heart of United's defence, but Scholes is sceptical about the signing so far.

Scholes Claims De Ligt Isn't an Upgrade

He's quickly replaced Maguire

Speaking on The Overlap, former United midfielder Scholes has claimed that De Ligt isn't an upgrade on Maguire in defence.

"In all honesty, I'm not sure it's that much of an upgrade."

Presenter Adam McKola hit back suggesting that De Ligt is a significantly better player than Maguire, slamming the latter for his lack of pace. Scholes replied:

"He might be slightly better, but it's not a massive improvement where you think, wow."

Matthijs De Ligt Stats Per 90 vs Manchester United Defenders 2023/24 Stat De Ligt Maguire Lindelof Evans Passes Attempted 77.1 59.8 59.2 53.3 Passing Accuracy % 94.03 83.39 89.5 87.89 Long Passing Accuracy % 61.54 49.32 49.06 32.08 Forward Passes 22 23.5 18.1 18 Take-On Success % 100 0 100 66.67 Ground Duel Success % 59.52 50 42.86 55.71 Ball Recoveries 4.8 4.3 5.1 4.6

Maguire has come under immense criticism during his time at Old Trafford, perhaps due to the hefty price tag United forked out to secure his signature. The pressure of playing for the Red Devils is already immense, but there was even more expectation on Maguire's shoulders.

De Ligt, who signed for a fee of £43m, is undoubtedly a player who is more comfortable on the ball after learning his trade at Ajax before joining Juventus and Bayern Munich, which could be beneficial as ten Hag looks to develop his side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt had the second-best pass accuracy in the Bundesliga last season.

Gareth Southgate Prepared to Wait for Man Utd Job

Everton are also interested

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Everton are interested in appointing Gareth Southgate as their next manager as a replacement for Sean Dyche, who has struggled to get a tune out of the Toffees this season. It's understood that despite interest from Everton, the former England boss is willing to wait for a vacant role at United.

Ten Hag doesn't appear to be under immediate pressure, but Southgate is in no rush to take on a new role. If the United job became available, then Southgate could be fighting to be at the front of the queue to take over from ten Hag.

All statistics courtesy of DataMB and Opta - accurate as of 25/09/2024