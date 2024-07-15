Highlights Man Utd working on 3 deals for de Ligt, Branthwaite, and Yoro to strengthen squad in transfer market.

INEOS bringing in new faces like Ashworth, Berrada, Wilcox to make right decisions in transfers.

Stats show Branthwaite with most minutes and highest rating, De Ligt potential summer target.

Manchester United are now working on three deals simultaneously as they look to bring in Matthijs de Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Leny Yoro, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been working tirelessly to bring in the correct people behind the scenes to ensure they make the right decisions in the transfer market. The likes of Dan Ashworth, Omar Berrada, and Jason Wilcox have arrived through the door, and now United have turned their attention to adding new signings on the pitch.

Joshua Zirkzee was recently confirmed as a new signing for the Red Devils, helping to bolster Erik ten Hag's forward options. The Manchester outfit are also working to reinforce their defence.

Man Utd Working on Branthwaite, Yoro, and De Ligt

Speaking live on Sky Sports, reporter Sheth has confirmed that Manchester United are working on three deals simultaneously - Branthwaite, Yoro, and De Ligt...

“We do know that they are working on three deals simultaneously at the moment. Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, and Leny Yoro from Lille.”

De Ligt, Branthwaite, Yoro - 23/24 League Stats Statistic De Ligt Branthwaite Yoro Minutes 1,391 3,117 2,672 Goals/Assists 2/0 3/0 2/0 Pass success rate (%) 94 80.1 92.2 Tackles per game 0.7 1.9 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.9 1.4 1.1 Clearances per game 2.4 4.5 3 Overall rating 6.68 6.90 6.74

With Raphael Varane leaving the club this summer due to his contract expiring, ten Hag's recruitment team are now working on adding another central defender to their squad. United have already seen an offer accepted for Yoro by Lille, but they are yet to convince the defender to move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are also considering making a third offer to sign Branthwaite after seeing two bids rejected by Everton. De Ligt is another name on their radar for the summer transfer window, so it will be interesting to see how many centre-backs they look to add to their squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs de Ligt played a total of 70 times under Erik Ten Hag at Ajax.

All statistics per WhoScored