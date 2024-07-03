Highlights Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is 'keen' on joining Manchester United this summer.

De Ligt is reportedly willing to reduce his salary for the Old Trafford switch.

United are in 'advanced talks' for Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly keen to join Manchester United as his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is in negotiations with the Red Devils, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests United are aware of De Ligt’s hefty salary at Bayern, but he ‘won’t create an issue’ as the Dutchman aims to reunite with manager Erik ten Hag.

Earlier this week, GMS reported that De Ligt is willing to reduce his salary to pursue a move to Old Trafford. According to journalist Christopher Michel, the centre-back is expected to make his decision after Euro 2024, where he helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals.

De Ligt seems to be United’s top target at centre-back at the moment – the Red Devils were previously linked with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Nice’s Jean Clair-Todibo.

Ten Hag, who is reportedly pushing for De Ligt to join Man United this summer, is keen to bring in a replacement for Raphael Varane following the Frenchman’s exit on a free transfer last month.

The Bayern defender is seen as a defensive partner for Lisandro Martinez, who endured an injury-hit season but helped United triumph in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

De Ligt in Contract Negotiations

Available to leave Bayern

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggested that De Ligt’s representatives are currently in negotiations with Man United over personal terms:

“De Ligt’s agent Rafaela Pimenta is working on this deal, she is negotiating with Manchester United, and I can guarantee that the contract is not going to be a problem. “Man United know De Ligt is on a big salary at Bayern, but also that he’s keen on the move and won’t create an issue there, so personal terms are being negotiated and are advancing.”

Bayern, who are reportedly ‘very open’ to De Ligt’s sale, have concerns over the Dutchman’s injury history – the 24-year-old appeared in just 22 Bundesliga matches last season.

After finishing third in the league and parting ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, Bayern are set to undergo drastic changes to their first-team squad this summer, as new boss Vincent Kompany is expected to bring in fresh faces and see several major outgoings.

With Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise set to join, Bayern could part ways with six important players, including De Ligt, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and Noussair Mazraoui.

United, meanwhile, could welcome De Ligt as the first signing in the INEOS era – the Red Devils are yet to bring in a new addition this summer as they target reinforcements in five positions.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Joshua Zirkzee Deal ‘Advanced’

Man United in talks to sign Bologna star

Manchester United are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GMS.

The Red Devils are keen to hijack Zirkzee’s move to AC Milan – the Rossoneri were in pole position to sign the 23-year-old, but his involvement in Euro 2024 with the Netherlands gave United ‘a window of opportunity’.

Man United are prepared to meet Zirkzee’s £40million release clause – Jacobs suggests talks are currently ongoing on the player’s side.

Zirkzee, who is coming off a superb season for Bologna, is eyed as a replacement for Anthony Martial as United are keen to have another striker alongside Rasmus Hojlund next season.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-07-24.