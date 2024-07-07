Highlights Manchester United remain in discussions with Bayern Munich over Matthijs de Ligt

The defender has only approved the Manchester club at this stage

Links with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be tentative

Manchester United are still in pole position to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich this summer, according to the latest reports.

United ramped up their search for a new centre-back in recent weeks with initial links to Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. However, due to the Toffee’s significant asking price, rumours surrounding the England international have cooled.

The Manchester club’s hunt for a new central defender has been prompted by the departure of Raphael Varane, as well as the recurring injury concerns for Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez. Jonny Evans is yet to renew his contract at Old Trafford, while Victor Lindelof has also been linked with a move away.

Negotiations Continue for De Ligt and Man Utd

He could leave Bayern Munich this summer

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, United are yet to reach a breakthrough in their negotiations with Bayern. He does, however, insist talks are ongoing and progressing well.

"Finally on United, negotiations continue for Matthijs de Ligt between all parties involved. There’s still no substantial update but negotiations are ongoing, and going well. De Ligt has only approved Man United as the club are in talks with his agent, I’m not aware of contacts with any other clubs now, despite some rumours about PSG."

The article claims De Ligt has only given the green light to United, following talks between the club and his agent. Paris Saint-Germain have been tentatively linked with the player, but there has been no contact with the French club as of yet.

De Ligt, who is still just 24 years of age, has represented some of the biggest clubs in Europe throughout his career so far. The Dutchman rose through the ranks at Ajax in the Eredivisie and worked with current United boss Erik ten Hag.

Matthijs de Ligt 2023/24 stats for Bayern Munich in all competitions Stat: Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,924

In 2019, De Ligt became one of the top five most expensive centre-backs when he signed for Juventus. He spent three years with the Serie A giants before he joined Bayern in the summer of 2022, where he has made 73 appearances.

Juventus Target Jadon Sancho

Sancho has fallen down the pecking order

One United player that is expected to depart this summer is winger Jadon Sancho. Since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2021, the 24-year-old has failed to establish a starting place and he spent the second half of last season on loan at his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

According to reports in Italy, more specifically from Calciomercato, Juventus are eager to replace Federico Chiesa with the England star. The Serie A club are reportedly looking to sell Chiesa in the current window and Thiago Motta is understood to be a fan of Sancho.

The article goes on to state Sancho is aware of Juve’s interest and would be open to the move. However, despite their desire to sell Sancho, it has been claimed United will not sell him on the cheap and will demand a fee in the region of €50million for the player.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.