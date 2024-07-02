Highlights Manchester United targeting Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

De Ligt gives green light for potential move, personal terms not an issue.

Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen defense after Varane's departure.

Manchester United are pushing to secure the signature of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, with Fabrizio Romano providing a positive update on his Playback channel, confirming that the Dutch centre-back has given the green light.

It's been no secret that signing an additional defender during the summer transfer window is likely to be one of United's major priorities. With Raphael Varane heading through the exit door, Erik ten Hag is going to be left short of options at the back.

Man Utd Get Green Light for De Ligt Signing

Personal terms won't be an issue

Speaking on his Playback channel, Romano has now provided a positive update on the United and De Ligt situation, confirming that the player has given the green light ahead of a potential move. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, and he's keen on joining the Manchester club...

"Man Utd made contact with the agent of the player, and it's a very positive exchange. What we can say today is that between De Ligt and United, things are getting really serious. De Ligt has given an initial green light to Manchester United. He's open and keen on a move to Manchester United. Personal terms are not an issue, this is important to say. The salary is not going to be a problem."

Speaking back in September, Bayern Munich's sporting director Christoph Freund spoke to the media about De Ligt, showering the Dutch international in praise, labelling him a world-class defender...