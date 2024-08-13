Highlights Manchester United sign Matthijs De Ligt for £43m from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

De Ligt will join on a five-year deal, with United having the option of extending for a further season.

Manuel Ugarte remains a dream target for United as they hope to improve their midfield options.

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, who will join the club for a fee totalling around £43m.

Signing a central defender was always likely to be a priority for the Red Devils during the summer transfer window after losing Raphael Varane at the end of his contract. Leny Yoro arrived at Old Trafford from Lille, but the young defender is likely to be a player for the future rather than a ready-made option for Erik ten Hag.

Despite Bayern being willing to offload De Ligt this summer, there's a good chance he can slot straight in and improve United's starting XI. During the 2023/2024 season, ten Hag was forced to regularly use veteran defender Jonny Evans, while Casemiro often had to be deployed in a centre-back role due to injuries.

Man Utd Officially Announce De Ligt Signing

He will join for a fee of £43m

A report from The Athletic's David Ornstein previously claimed that United had agreed a deal to sign De Ligt for a fee totalling around £43m. The Dutch defender was set to join on a five-year contract, with United having the option of an extra year.

Manchester United have now officially announced the signing of De Ligt in a statement on the club's social media. Speaking on joining the club, De Ligt said...

“As soon as I heard that Man United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such a historic club."

De Ligt's 2023/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 22 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 93.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 Passes into the Final Third 7.08 Tackles Per 90 0.97 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 Clearances Per 90 3.38 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66

Ten Hag previously worked with De Ligt during his time at Ajax, with the Dutch defender key for how the manager wanted his side to play. The 25-year-old is comfortable playing out from the back having come through the Ajax academy system, which later earned him moves to both Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Now it's time for De Ligt to test himself in the Premier League for the first time.

A Midfielder Could be Next at Old Trafford

Man Utd want another body in the middle

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is a 'dream' target for Manchester United. The Uruguayan international is considered 'perfect' internally and is the top target for United to reinforce the midfield position.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are reaching the latter stages of their careers and have shown signs of declining of late, so it's no surprise that a new midfielder could be the next priority at Old Trafford.

