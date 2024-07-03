Highlights Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt, with Dan Ashworth previously wanting him at Newcastle.

De Ligt may lower wage demands for Old Trafford move, with Bayern open to a €50m offer.

Manchester United could sign two center-backs, including Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United are pushing to secure the signing of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, and according to journalist Christopher Michel, Dan Ashworth wanted to sign him during his time at Newcastle United.

Ashworth recently completed his move to Old Trafford from St James' Park and will be working behind the scenes at United, helping to steer their recruitment in the right direction. The former Brighton & Hove Albion chief played a crucial role in transfers while working with Eddie Howe at Newcastle, prompting Sir Jim Ratcliffe to push for him to move to Manchester.

De Ligt appears to be one of United's main targets for the summer transfer window, and it will be refreshing for the supporters to know there are multiple members of the recruitment team wanting the Dutch defender.

Ashworth 'Fully Convinced' by Man Utd Target

He wanted De Ligt at Newcastle

A fresh report on Wednesday afternoon from journalist Michel has claimed that Ashworth wanted to bring De Ligt to Newcastle during his time at St James' Park, so he's 'fully convinced' of his quality. The reporter suggests that De Ligt would be willing to lower his wage demands to make the move to Old Trafford.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that De Ligt joining United could happen quickly after Euro 2024, with Erik ten Hag making it clear that he wants to sign the defender. Bayern are happy to allow him to depart if an offer of around €50m arrives at the table.

Matthijs De Ligt's stats per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Jarrad Branthwaite Matthijs De Ligt Jarrad Branthwaite Pass accuracy percentage 93.9 79.8 Passes into the final third 7.08 1.73 Clearances 3.38 4.71 Interceptions 1.23 1.45 Goals 0.13 0.09

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United could sign two centre-backs during the summer, meaning that a move for De Ligt and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite could be on the table. The Red Devils have already seen an offer rejected for Branthwaite, but a deal hasn't been ruled out just yet.

Presenter Kevin Hatchard has waxed lyrical about De Ligt, labelling him a 'brave' player and a 'leader'...

"He's brave on the ball, he's a leader."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs de Ligt had a higher pass completion percentage last season than any other Bayern Munich player.

Man Utd Plotting Surprise Move for Romelu Lukaku

A striker could be another priority

Alongside reinforcing ten Hag's squad with one or two central defenders, another priority for the Red Devils could be to bring in an additional striker. Rasmus Hojlund is the only natural centre-forward remaining at the club with Anthony Martial leaving, meaning ten Hag is short of options.

Reports in Italy have suggested a surprise target, with former United striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on the books at Chelsea, an option. Calcio Mercato claim United could be waiting to make a move to secure his signature if Napoli fail to get a deal over the line.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored