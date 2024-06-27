Highlights Manchester United are interested in Bayern defender Matthijs De Ligt.

Erik ten Hag, former Ajax manager, is a fan of De Ligt after working with him previously.

Bayern could be willing to allow De Ligt to depart.

Manchester United are now targeting Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt from Bayern Munich in order to reinforce their defence for the upcoming season, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The 24-year-old centre-back has long been on the radar of the Red Devils, and the Manchester club are now looking into the prospect of bringing him to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of the defender and he is one of a number of names being discussed.

De Ligt, who made the switch from Juventus to Bayern Munich in 2022, has faced challenges in securing a regular spot in the starting XI at the Allianz Arena. Despite his talent, he has struggled to break into the first team, with the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, and Eric Dier often being preferred by former manager Thomas Tuchel.

De Ligt Still a Target for Man Utd

He could leave Bayern this summer

According to Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg, De Ligt remains a transfer target for United this summer and he is one of the names being discussed, alongside Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro. Ten Hag in particular is a huge admirer of the Dutch centre-back, but United are yet to make an official offer...

"Understand Matthijs de Ligt remains a transfer target for Manchester United this summer as revealed and confirmed again! The 24 y/o is one of many names being discussed internally alongside Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro. Erik ten Hag is still a great admirer of De Ligt who can leave Bayern this summer with a suitable offer. No offer from ManUtd yet. Concrete talks between Bayern and De Ligt will take place after the Euros. Price valuation from #MUFC for De Ligt is around €50m at this stage."

Ten Hag previously worked with him during their time together at Ajax, and his familiarity with the player could play a key role in persuading De Ligt to make the switch to Old Trafford. Following the departure of Raphael Varane, who left the club as a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season, the Red Devils are in need of a dependable centre-back.

De Ligt (23/24) vs Varane and Martinez (22/23) - League Stats Statistic De Ligt (23/24) Varane (22/23) Martinez (22/23) Minutes 1,391 1,917 2,117 Goals/Assists 2/0 0/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 94 86.5 87.3 Aerials won per game 1.9 1.8 1.2 Tackles per game 0.7 1 2 Interceptions per game 0.9 0.5 1.2 Overall rating 6.68 6.64 6.84

Related Man Utd Move for Jean-Clair Todibo 'Off' Amid Complications Jean-Clair Todibo is currently not allowed to move to Manchester United due to UEFA rules on multi-club ownership

De Ligt a 'World-Class' Option for United

Christoph Freund had high praise for him

Speaking back in September, Bayern Munich sporting director spoke to the media about De Ligt, lavishing praise on him after a tricky start to the season, labelling him a world-class defender...

"He's a really important part of the team. We have three world-class centre-backs and we will need them all. The situation is of course not easy for him at the moment, he wants to play. But I'm convinced he will play a lot more games within the next few months. He always gives his all in training."

At the age of 24, De Ligt, who earns around £260k-a-week at Bayern, still has plenty of miles left in him and still has room to grow and develop. Working under a manager who helped get the best out of him at Ajax could be what he needs to take the next step in his career.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 27/06/2024