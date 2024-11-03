Manchester United's incoming manager Ruben Amorim will undoubtedly be watching the game from Portugal as he prepares to take over later this month, and BBC journalist Simon Stone believes he will have been impressed with the performance of Matthijs de Ligt against Chelsea.

De Ligt's displays so far since his move from Bayern Munich have been heavily scrutinised, which is expected when joining a club the size of United. Coming into a disjointed side under Erik ten Hag was never going to be easy, but journalist Stone has been impressed with the performance from the Dutch defender against Chelsea.

Reacting during the game, Stone suggested that Amorim will like what he's seeing from De Ligt so far, but he is one of the players who isn't certain to cement a place in the starting XI when the Portuguese coach joins the club...

"Quite a few doubts have been expressed over Matthijs de Ligt since his summer move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich. And with Ruben Amorim known to prefer a three-man defence, De Ligt is one of the players it is not completely certain will get a place in the United team. But the Dutchman is having a good game today. He is not selling himself when Chelsea players are attacking the United box and has made a series of important tackles and blocks. I assume Amorim is watching this game in Portugal. De Ligt will be impressing him."

De Ligt moved to Old Trafford for a fee with could total in the region of £43m, as the United recruitment team looked to improve their defence. The former Ajax man has rarely played in a settled defence, with United have multiple injuries at the back during his time at the club.

There could be a huge change when Amorim arrives as the current Sporting CP manager often utilises a three-centre-back formation. It will be interesting to see where Amorim plans to utilise De Ligt, if at all, when he officially starts as manager. Amorim will also have the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, and young Leny Yoro when he is fit, to choose from.