Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has struggled on international duty, with their national media slamming his most recent performance against Germany.

It's not been an ideal start to life at United for De Ligt, with the Dutch centre-back enduring a tricky encounter against Liverpool in the Premier League. The former Ajax defender recently jetted off to link up with the Netherlands, but his poor performances have continued.

De Ligt 'Hopeless' on International Duty

The Man Utd defender has struggled

Dutch outlet Voetbalzone gave their match ratings after the Netherlands' clash with Germany, awarding De Ligt a worrying three out of 10 score...

"Manchester United's central defender didn't even start badly against Germany, but just like on Saturday, he made a hopeless mistake shortly before half-time. His loss of possession led to the somewhat unexpected 1-1 and for Koeman that was reason to leave De Ligt in the dressing room at half-time."

The United centre-back was substituted at the break, which was a worrying sign for the defender. De Ligt was arguably at fault for one of the goals and it was a similar situation in their previous fixture.

Matthijs de Ligt's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 14th Goals 2 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.9 3rd Clearances Per Game 2.4 3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 6.68 17th

Another Dutch outlet, de Volkskrant, also slammed De Ligt, suggesting that he is sinking further with the national team...

"The gaps in the back line did not only apply to the German defence, because Matthijs de Ligt plays for the Netherlands. Once considered a super talent, literally a Golden Boy, a European talent award that he won after his rise with Ajax. He sinks further and further in the hierarchy of class and makes incomprehensible mistakes one after the other. They can only lead to one conclusion; that he is not (anymore) such a good defender. He plays because others (Stefan de Vrij, Micky van de Ven) are injured, but he is simply not good enough. After his blunder against Bosnia and Herzegovina, he led to the 1-1 on Tuesday. He simply handed the ball to Jamal Musiala. Striker Deniz Undav scored via-via. He did not return after the break and Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton made his debut, the first Zeelander in Oranje in 24 years."

De Ligt is clearly short of confidence at the moment after a slow start to the season. The former Bayern Munich man hasn't been a regular starter at Old Trafford since his arrive as Erik ten Hag beds him in, so he may need a run of games in the United side.

Manuel Ugarte Could Make Man Utd Debut

Ten Hag is considering starting him

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, ten Hag is seriously considering handing Manuel Ugarte a start against Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend. The former Paris Saint-Germain star is yet to make his debut for the club after his arrival.

Casemiro started for the Reds against Liverpool last time out, but the experienced midfielder was substituted at half-time after a disappointing performance. It's been a tricky start to the season for United, so Ugarte's arrival could help steer them in the right direction.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored