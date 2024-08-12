Highlights Manchester United close to signing Bayern Munich duo Mazraoui and De Ligt after £60m deal agreed.

INEOS are making their mark at Old Trafford with new signings this summer.

De Ligt and Mazraoui at Carrington for medical tests, final stages before joining United if all goes smoothly.

Manchester United are close to completing the double signing of Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, and Fabrizio Romano has now reported that both players are currently at Carrington completing a medical.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have made a real effort to stamp their authority at Old Trafford after joining the club earlier this year. Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have already signed on the dotted line, and De Liogt and Mazraoui could be next.

With the Bayern Munich duo in England ahead of completing a medical, there are only a few stages remaining before they can be announced as United players if everything goes smoothly.

De Ligt and Mazraoui Arrive for Medicals

A £60m deal has been agreed

The Athletic's David Ornstein confirmed last week that a double deal which would see both Mazraoui and De Ligt move to United has been agreed for a fee totalling around £60m. Both deals were pending a medical, and Italian reporter Romano has now provided an update.

The Bayern duo have now arrived at Carrington, United's training ground, to complete their medical tests...

"Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are at Carrington right now for medical tests, as planned. #MUFC want both available vs Fulham."

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat De Ligt Mazraoui Appearances 22 19 Pass Accuracy 93.9% 88.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 7.74 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 7.08 6.92 Tackles Per 90 0.97 2.41 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 1.5 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66 1.43

The Bayern duo could both be smart additions for United as signing a centre-back was always likely to be a priority despite Yoro already joining. Raphael Varane has departed at the end of his contract, and at the age of 18, Yoro is a signing for the long-term future rather than a ready-made option.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is edging closer to completing a move to West Ham United, so bringing in a replacement in Mazraoui is imperative. Erik ten Hag now has plenty of options at the back, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see attention turning to left-back due to Luke Shaw's injury troubles.

Man Utd Have Discussed Mario Hermoso Move

He's available on a free

Italian reporter Romano has also confirmed that Mario Hermoso has been discussed as an option for United this summer. The left-sided centre-back is available on a free transfer after leaving Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish defender is assessing several options at the moment.

Investing heavily on another centre-back might not make a lot of sense with Yoro arriving, so adding a defender who can be a stop-gap signing could be a smart move.

