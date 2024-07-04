Highlights Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt is prioritising a move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag seeks a new center-back after Varane's exit, with de Ligt identified as a key reinforcement.

Ten Hag has extended his contract with Manchester United until 2026.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich in the coming weeks and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Dutchman is solely focused on completing a deal to Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane’s exit has put Erik ten Hag in a difficult situation with Lisandro Martinez, who has become increasingly injury-prone, needing a new centre-back partner as the Red Devils enter a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority ownership.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United fielded 14 different centre-back combinations across the 2023/24 campaign.

Alongside a new centre forward and engine room reinforcements, centre-back has been identified as a position in need of strengthening, per The Athletic, and with a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite too expensive, De Ligt is Manchester United’s primary choice.

Man Utd ‘Only Club’ Allowed to Negotiate for De Ligt

De Ligt gives priority to Man Utd move

Speaking about the De Ligt move and its recent progression, Romano stated that the former Ajax skipper has told his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, that Manchester United are the only club that are allowed to negotiate with him, his agent or his camp.

“Matthijs de Ligt has told his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, already one week ago that the only club allowed to be in negotiations with him, with his camp, with his agent, is Manchester United. Matthijs de Ligt wants to give priority to Manchester United and he wants to go to Manchester United as at Bayer, he is not a regular starter. With the Dutch national team, he is not a regular starter and de Ligt wants to play on a regular basis.

Having played 70 times under Ten Hag’s stewardship in the Netherlands, the rapport between the compatriots is still positive given the 54-year-old tactician has been in regular contact with his primary target, who has been described as 'world-class' by Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund.

Romano, in his update, also revealed that, alongside direct talks with those representing the Bayern Munich outcast, Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna has also been contacted by the club, who are looking for reinforcements in the centre forward department this summer.

“De Ligt wants to find a top club where he can be trusted 100%. De Ligt knows that, at Manchester United, there is Erik ten Hag, who has been in communication with De Ligt. Also, let me tell you this, because Ten Hag has been in direct communication with Joshua Zirkzee and in direct communication also with the Matthijs de Ligt.”

Ten Hag Signs New Two-Year Deal

‘I am very pleased to have reached agreement’

Ten Hag, who was appointed the boss of the Old Trafford outfit back in July 2022, endured a season to forget in 2023/24, barring their 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Guiding the 20-time English champions to their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era, there was a growing feeling that last term would be his last in the dugout.

However, in a shock turn of events, reports emerged recently that Haaskbergen-born Ten Hag was set to remain in his role - and more recently, the club have announced his two-year extension. Initially, his contract was set to expire in the summer of 2025, but with his new terms, Ten Hag will now be tied down to a deal until 2026.

He said: “I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together. Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.”

Erik ten Hag - Manchester United Career Appointed July 1, 2022 In charge until June 30, 2026 Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 04/07/2024