Highlights Matthijs de Ligt is 'prepared' to fit into Manchester United's wage structure, potentially accepting a pay cut or incentive-driven deal.

United are in formal talks with Bayern Munich for De Ligt, who is allowed to leave after an injury-hit season.

De Ligt's arrival could freshen up Manchester United's ageing backline as he looks to replace Raphael Varane.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is prepared to fit into Manchester United’s new wage structure, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

De Ligt’s arrival at Man United could see him accept a pay cut, as minority owners INEOS are expected to reduce the wage bill in their first transfer window at the club.

Alternatively, the deal for De Ligt could be structured to be more incentive-driven, according to Jacobs.

Currently in formal talks with Bayern, Man United have identified De Ligt as their top target at centre-back after failing to reach an agreement with Everton over Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils were reluctant to meet Everton’s £70m valuation for the Englishman, despite agreeing personal terms last month.

De Ligt is allowed to leave Bayern this summer – new boss Vincent Kompany is happy to see the Dutchman depart after an injury-hit season.

The 24-year-old - called "world-class" by Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund - is among several Bayern players poised for a summer departure, with Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, and Leon Goretzka among the list.

The Bavarians are keen to bounce back after a poor season in the Bundesliga, which saw them finish just third, behind winners Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

United in ‘Formal Talks’ for De Ligt

Yet to agree on a transfer fee

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, has revealed that Man United are now in formal talks with Bayern over De Ligt as they are yet to reach an agreement on a transfer fee:

“The club are in formal talks with Bayern over Matthijs de Ligt, and he could be one of two centre-backs that arrive. “Manchester United’s starting point was around €40 million. Bayern want somewhere around €50 million. “And crucially, De Ligt is prepared to fit into Manchester United's wage structure, which will either mean a wage cut or alternatively structuring the deal to be more incentive-driven. “And as with all Manchester United players, being prepared to take a decrease in seasons when they don't have Champions League football. So the player wants Manchester United.”

De Ligt’s arrival would freshen up Man United’s ageing backline that finished with a negative goal difference in the Premier League last season.

The Netherlands international is expected to secure the move after Euro 2024 as he looks to replace Raphael Varane, who departed on a free transfer last month.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag is keen on a De Ligt reunion – the pair enjoyed a successful period at Ajax, where they reached the Champions League semi-final, beating the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid in the process.

Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Zirkzee ‘Open’ to Old Trafford Switch

United are prepared to meet his release clause

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly ‘open’ to joining Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils are prepared to meet Zirkzee’s £43m release clause as the 23-year-old looks certain to leave Bologna after a breakthrough season.

Zirkzee helped Thiago Motta’s side finish fifth in Serie A, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in the process.

His impressive season saw him win the Serie A Young Player of the Year title as he now looks to partner Rasmus Hojlund up front next season, following Anthony Martial’s exit at the end of his deal.

Related Man Utd Make £60m Offer to Sign Joao Neves From Benfica Manchester United have reportedly had a second bid for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves rejected by the Portuguese club.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-07-24.