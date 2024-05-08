Highlights Matthijs De Ligt has claimed the linesman apologised for raising his flag despite uncertainty at an offside decision in the Champions League semi-final.

Bayern Munich were beaten 2-1 after a late Joselu brace saved the 14-time winners following Alphonso Davies' stunning opener.

Thomas Tuchel was left frustrated by the linesman's error, which prevented his side the opportunity to equalise in the dying moments.

Matthijs de Ligt has claimed the linesman admitted to making a mistake in the final moments of Bayern Munich's 2-1 Champions League semi-final defeat against Real Madrid. The two sides were level after an entertaining 2-2 draw in Germany in the first leg.

The visitors even took a shock lead in the second-half after surviving Los Blancos' onslaught as Alphonso Davies tore down the left flank before cutting inside and firing a rocket into the far corner of the net with his weaker right foot. The Canadian has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu in the summer transfer window, but he stunned the home crowd with the wonderful goal, which looked to have secured a place in the final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid haven't been defeated in a European final in over 40 years, with Aberdeen being the last side to beat the Spaniards in 1983.

However, as is often the case with Real Madrid in European competition, there would be a twist in the tale. Newcastle United and Stoke City flop, Joselu, was the unlikely hero as the Spanish forward netted a brace in the 88th and 91st minutes of the game to knock Thomas Tuchel's side out.

A controversial late decision by the linesman saw the flag raised and the whistle blown just seconds before Bayern Munich put the ball in the net for a second time. VAR is often relied upon to make tight offside calls, but on this occasion, the assistant referee took matters into his own hands. View the controversial moment below:

De Ligt Claims the Linesman Apologised

The defender had the ball in the net

Replays showed that the player in question looked to be in an onside position and, due to how fine the margins were, the decision likely should have been left up to the semi-automated offside technology to ensure accuracy.

One man that was disappointed with the decision to stop play from unfolding was De Ligt. The Dutch defender was the man who eventually put the ball in the back of the net, only to be denied by the linesman's flag. De Ligt cut a frustrated figure as he explained his version of events to beIN Sports:

"I think we made rules in football, and the rules say if it's not a clear offside - which it wasn't - you have to keep playing. If you whistle like this in the last minute, I think this is a big mistake."

De Ligt also went on to say: "The linesman said to me 'I'm sorry, I made a mistake.' I'm not the type of person to blame the loss on the referee so Madrid deserve to win because they won 2-1. But I think if it's a rule, it's a rule." View the clip below:

Thomas Tuchel Rues Linesman's Error

The departing manager also claimed an apology was issued

Tuchel, who will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023/24 season, was left disgruntled by the decision to not allow play to carry on, branding it: "Disastrous decision from the linesman and the referee. It felt almost like a betrayal in the end."

The German had little time for any explanation that may be given for the incident as he also said in his post-match interview with TNT Sports: "It was against the rules. It was a really really bad decision." View the Bayern Munich manager's comments: