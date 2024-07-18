Highlights Manchester United have not ruled out signing Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Manchester United have not ruled out signing Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, despite advancing on a deal for Leny Yoro, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Red Devils are on the verge of completing Yoro’s signing from Lille – United are set to win the battle over Real Madrid for the talented 18-year-old’s signature as he has flown to Manchester to seal the move.

The Premier League giants could still bring in another centre-back this summer. Romano suggests Man United’s discussions for De Ligt ‘have been positive and advanced’.

However, the Italian football insider revealed that the Red Devils are now going to focus on outgoings to boost their initial transfer budget and bring in more signings.

GMS previously reported that United are aiming to strengthen five positions this summer – signings at left-back and central midfield could follow soon after Yoro’s deal.

Last week, Erik ten Hag’s side announced the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who joined on a five-year deal shortly after the Netherlands' exit from Euro 2024.

De Ligt Move ‘Not Imminent’

Outgoings are going to be crucial

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggested that selling players is ‘absolutely crucial’ for Man United this summer as De Ligt’s story ‘remains open but not imminent now’:

“Some fans have been asking me about what this deal [Leny Yoro] means for the interest in Matthijs de Ligt – for now, the discussions have been positive and advanced but now for Man United it’s time to think about the outgoings. “Man United still want one more centre-back but selling players is absolutely crucial for them, this is why the Matthijs de Ligt story remains open but not imminent now.”

De Ligt is allowed to leave Bayern this summer, only two years after joining from Juventus in 2022. The Bavarians are in the midst of a rebuild and are looking to cash in on the Netherlands defender, who is not seen as part of manager Vincent Kompany’s plans for the new campaign.

The 24-year-old is among six players reportedly placed on the transfer list as Bayern are looking to replace the Dutchman with last season’s Bundesliga winner Jonathan Tah.

At Old Trafford, De Ligt would reunite with Ten Hag – the pair enjoyed a successful stint together at Ajax, reaching the Champions League semi-final in 2019 and beating the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in the process.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

United ‘Hold Talks’ for Toney

INEOS want more depth up front

Manchester United have held internal talks over signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils have not ruled out another striker signing after Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival as part-owners INEOS aim to have more depth up front next season.

United were short of options at striker in the previous campaign, heavily relying on Rasmus Hojlund’s input as his backup, Anthony Martial, dealt with injuries.

The Athletic report that there ‘remains scope’ for United to bring in another striker this summer, as they have looked at both Toney and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin as potential options in the transfer window – both forwards are on expiring deals, set to run out in 2025.

