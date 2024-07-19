Highlights Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt reportedly wants to join Manchester United.

United have already bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of youngster Leny Yoro.

Reports suggest further reinforcements could still happen this summer.

There is a possibility Manchester United could strengthen their defence even further as Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly still keen on a move, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a significant couple of weeks in the transfer market for the club and new co-owners, INEOS. They completed the signing of promising young Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, and beat the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to Lille’s Leny Yoro.

United announced the arrival of Yoro, 18, earlier this week in a deal worth up to £52.2m. Real Madrid had been the favourites to sign the youngster, but United stole a march on their rivals after having a bid accepted by Lille last week.

De Ligt ‘Wants’ United Move

The Bayern Munich defender could move on this summer

Prior to moving for Yoro, United had been linked with a handful of centre-back options this summer. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite was a preferred target, but the Merseyside club’s asking price was deemed too high.

Bayern’s De Ligt has also been linked, and it’s a story that won’t go away in light of Yoro’s arrival. According to journalist Romano, speaking on a playback livestream, United could still strengthen their defensive options and De Ligt remains keen on the move.

Romano said:

“There is a possibility they will sign one more centre-back after Leny Yoro. Matthijs de Ligt wants to go to Manchester United, it is on United to decide when, if and how to proceed for De Ligt. “But, in general, signing one more centre-back remains a concrete possibility. They’re waiting for some outgoings and some factors as part of the story, but they keep working on the centre-back situation.”

De Ligt - described as being "world-class" by Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund - previously worked with United boss Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, when the 24-year-old was regarded as one of the best youngsters in his position. He moved to Juventus in 2019 and later to Bayern in 2022.

United ‘Consider Selling’ Casemiro and McTominay

The duo could leave in order to raise funds

United are reportedly looking to offload players in order to raise funds and complete a deal for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The 23-year-old Uruguay international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester this summer, despite only moving to France 12 months ago, and has already said 'yes' to the move according to Romano.

The Daily Mail claim 32-year-old Casemiro and 27-year-old Scott McTominay are the players that could be sold in order to make room in the squad and budget for Ugarte. Casemiro has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

McTominay, Casemiro and Ugarte 2023/24 comparison Stat: McTominay Casemiro Ugarte Appearances 43 32 37 Goals 10 5 0 Assists 3 3 3 Minutes played 2,775 2,578 2,449

Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid in 2022, while McTominay worked his way through United’s academy ranks before making his first team debut in 2017. Both players have between one-two years left on their current contracts and both have the option of a further year.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.