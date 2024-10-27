Much has been made of Matthijs de Ligt’s summer arrival at Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag looking to his former Ajax starlet for defensive solidity in the wake of Raphael Varane’s departure.

The Dutchman has endured a mixed bag of performances since becoming one of the Red Devils’ marquee summer additions – with his headed goal in a 3-0 win over Southampton being his standout moment at his current employers thus far.

Struggles against Tottenham Hotspur in a 3-0 defeat alongside tough tests across the Premier League and Europa League have seen question marks raised over the £42.7 million that Ten Hag and his entourage parted ways with over the summer.

Controversy surrounded the 25-year-old in his most recent outing against Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham United with him giving away the penalty that allowed Jarrod Bowen and his men to reign victorious in a raucous London Stadium.

Inside De Ligt’s Performance vs West Ham

Dutchman enjoyed an impressive 98% pass success rate

From an outsider’s perspective, especially given he gave away West Ham’s winning penalty, many might be under the assumption that the 25-year-old, who has played for the likes of Juventus, Ajax and Bayern Munich, endured a difficult afternoon against the likes of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

But that would be entirely wrong. Defensively imperious throughout, De Ligt actually produced one of his best displays in Manchester United colours since his summer switch, with him completing a more-than-impressive 98% (51/52) of his passes.

A direct threat with the ball at his feet, his comfortability in possession was one of the aspects of his game that fans of the Old Trafford outfit were looking forward to boasting upon him tipping up at the club’s training base, Carrington.

De Ligt's Performance vs West Ham in Numbers Minutes 90 Accurate passes 51/52 (98%) Touches 62 Touches in opposition box 2 Passes into final third 6 Defensive actions 8 Clearances 4 Interceptions 1 Recoveries 2 Aerial duels won 3/4 (75%)

He took 26 touches, two of which were in West Ham’s penalty area, and ensured to remain defensively robust to the onslaught of the capital club’s attacking pressure – which, primarily, came in the early stages of the second half.

De Ligt, who was left furious by David Coote’s decision to award a penalty after his soft collision with Ings, completed a total of four clearances across his entire cameo. And combine that with his two recoveries. He was also an aerial presence at the back, with him winning 75% (3/4) of his duels in the air. They are not numbers to wince at given Antonio’s stature and ability to rise.

That all, seemingly, came crashing down in the second half’s injury time. Adjudged to have made firm contact with Ings’ leg in the danger zone, Coote – after conversing with the team in the VAR room – pointed to the spot, crushing the Red Devils, and De Ligt most notably, in the process. The Premier League Match Centre took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain the official’s decision-making:

“The VAR deemed there was sufficient contact on Ings’ lower leg and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned his original decision and rewarded a penalty.”

Fans React to De Ligt’s ‘Monsterclass’ Performance

‘Let’s be real: De Ligt did his job perfectly, and that penalty call was a complete joke’

Fans of an Old Trafford persuasion were quick to react to his performance amid the post-match discourse, rushing to De Ligt’s aid for what has been called a ‘monsterclass’ at the back alongside Lisandro Martinez.

“Make no mistake about it, Matthjis de Ligt had a VERY SOLID game and did NOTHING wrong to warrant that penalty,” one fan said as another suggested, rather shockingly, that he’s been the club’s best defensive asset since Nemanja Vidic, who is recognised as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history.

“Don’t let anything distract from the absolute MONSTERCLASS we saw from De Ligt today. Hands down our best defender since Vidic.”

One fan replied to a post suggesting that De Ligt had shone in an otherwise strange day for the Greater Manchester-based outfit. Labelling the centre-back as ‘solid’ and ‘reliable’, they said: “Absolutely agree! De Ligt showed his class - solid and reliable all the way!”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt has played 72% of Premier League minutes available this season.

On the controversial penalty offence, a fourth supporter suggested that VAR prevented De Ligt from being lauded in praise. Insisting that he went about his job ‘perfectly’, they wrote:

“Let’s be real: De Ligt did his job perfectly, and that penalty call was a complete joke. Refs are become too trigger-happy with these soft decisions, and it’s ruining the game. At some point, common sense needs to win over VAR nitpicking.”

De Ligt will be looking to bounce back from giving a penalty away in Manchester United’s upcoming fixture against Leicester City in the League Cup on 30 October. Ten Hag and Co return to Premier League action against Chelsea on 3 November.

All statistics per FotMob - correct as of 27/10/24