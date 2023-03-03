It's not quite worked out for Matty Longstaff at Newcastle after an exciting start to his career.

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is going to find it 'hard to break into' the side with The Magpies bringing in reinforcements, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 22-year-old got off to an exciting start at St James' Park with a superb strike against Manchester United but has struggled over the last few years.

Newcastle latest news - Matty Longstaff

Football Insider recently reported that Longstaff was set to leave Newcastle at the end of the season as The Magpies are not planning on offering him a new contract.

The £25k-a-week earning Longstaff, as per Salary Sport, has been sent out on loan three times since coming through at Newcastle, as per Transfermarkt.

With Bruno Guimaraes signing back in January 2022 and brother Sean Longstaff now an established first-team player, the 22-year-old could find it difficult to become a regular in the midfield at St James' Park.

What has O'Rourke said about Longstaff?

With Newcastle now competing for the Champions League places in the Premier League, Eddie Howe and his team will be 'shopping at the top end of the market', journalist O'Rourke has suggested.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think that for Newcastle going forward now it's going to be hard to break into that team. They are shopping at the top end of the market for reinforcements. Maybe a couple of seasons ago, Longstaff might have been getting a regular run in the side, it's hard to break into that Newcastle starting eleven right now.

"He's had a few loan moves and that's set him back. Obviously for all Newcastle fans, they love one of their own coming through and playing but it just hasn't worked out for Longstaff, especially after that breakthrough he made scoring the winning goal against Manchester United.

"But, that's football. Things can change quickly and you can become a hero then quickly forgotten about soon after."

Can Longstaff still succeed at Newcastle?

Longstaff's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, as per Transfermarkt.

His loan spell at Colchester United this season would have been crucial for him as Newcastle looked to decide whether to offer him a new deal. However, the academy graduate suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in December and returned to the club for treatment, as per Newcastle's official website.

Longstaff has made 14 Premier League appearances for The Magpies and could struggle to add to that tally after a significant injury.