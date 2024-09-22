Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels has been criticised after conceding two goals in his side’s 2-2 draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

After producing a shock result against Liverpool at Anfield last week, Forest returned with a more chaotic performance at the Amex against Brighton. After taking the lead from a penalty inside the opening 13 minutes, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side then conceded two before half time.

Ramon Sosa put Forest back on level terms late on, but they were forced to finish the game with 10 men after Morgan Gibbs-White was sent off for a second booking. Forest are now eighth in the league standings with nine points from their five games so far.

Sels Slammed After Conceding Twice

The goalkeeper should have done better

After the perfect start on the south coast, Forest were pegged back with two goals in quick succession from Brighton. 19-year-old Jack Hinshelwood scored the first with a headed effort, before Danny Welbeck put the hosts ahead from a free kick.

According to Nottinghamshire Live reporter Sarah Clapson, Sels should have done better with both goals, as she wrote in her player ratings. He was awarded a five out of 10 for his performance, and told his positioning was amiss.

Clapson said:

“Positioning was all wrong for Welbeck’s free-kick; not really sure what he was doing. Both goals were disappointing ones to give away.”

According to SofaScore, Sels made one save throughout his 90 minutes of action, and one clearance. He had 22 touches and completed just 5 of his 22 long ball attempts.

Premier League Respond to Gibbs-White Decision

He was sent off in the second half

Aside from the four goals, it was a lively match at the Amex. Gibbs-White was sent off late on for a second bookable offence, which prompted a reaction from both managers, and both were also given their marching orders as a result.

This season, the Premier League are offering further context and explanation on decision via the Match Centre on social media platform X. Following the incident, a post was shared confirming Gibbs-White was sent off for a reckless challenge on Joao Pedro.

Morgan Gibbs-White stats vs Brighton (22/09/24) Stat: Minutes played 83' Accurate passes 12/21 (57%) Key passes 1 Shots on target 1 Fouls 4

VAR did not intervene due to it being a second yellow, which is in line with protocol. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler and Forest’s Espirito Santo were sent off for what was described as ‘unacceptable behaviour’ in the technical area.

Forest will be without Gibbs-White for next weekend’s home clash against Fulham. The manager will also be absent from the touchline, while Brighton’s Hurzeler will be in the stands for his team’s away visit to Chelsea.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.