Tottenham enjoyed some of their best moments in recent history under Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur reappointing Mauricio Pochettino would 'lift the stadium' and bring the 'X-Factor' back, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's not been the most glamorous season for Tottenham under Antonio Conte and some Spurs fans will be dreaming of the days Pochettino took them to a Champions League final.

Tottenham manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino enjoyed an impressive tenure with Tottenham despite failing to win any trophies. The Argentinian took Spurs to the Champions League final, where they were defeated by Liverpool.

Just a few months into the season following their Champions League heartache, Pochettino was sacked as manager, and it's not worked out for Tottenham since relieving him of his duties, with their trophy drought continuing.

The 51-year-old may feel he has some unfinished business at the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino was interested in coming back to the club not so long ago.

He said: "“A little while ago, there was a genuine possibility that Pochettino would consider coming back to Spurs and that he was quite interested in doing that.

“He still has quite a close relationship with Daniel Levy. The two got on well for a long time when he was here before.”

What has Taylor said about Pochettino?

Taylor believes that the return of Pochettino would be a huge lift for the Tottenham fans and has questioned whether Conte is the right man, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

He said: "I feel like if Pochettino was to come back, I feel like the X-Factor will come back to Spurs. I feel like it would lift the stadium and the vibe.

"We always talk about 'will Conte stay at Spurs?', but actually, is he the right fit for Spurs?"

Is Antonio Conte doing a good job at Tottenham?

If you take the Premier League table at face value, and see Tottenham sitting above Liverpool and Chelsea whilst in the Champions League places, it's hard to argue that Conte isn't doing a good job.

Their form at home this season has been a disappointment though, losing four games already as per FBRef.

Tottenham also stand very little chance of winning a trophy this season, after losing the opening leg of their Champions League tie against AC Milan and facing a difficult contest back home.

Heading into the weekend fixtures, Spurs were 15 points behind north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League, and have already been knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup by Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest respectively.