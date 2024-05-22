Highlights Chelsea won't waste time finding a new manager after Mauricio Pochettino's departure.

David Ornstein expects a speedy process to replace Pochettino in just days rather than weeks.

The Blues will be eager to secure a new manager before the summer transfer window.

Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino parted ways earlier this week in what was undoubtedly a surprise to many, and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has claimed that their pursuit of a new manager will take days rather than weeks.

Despite a poor start to the season, Pochettino and Chelsea managed to turn things around towards the end of the campaign. The Blues eventually finished sixth in the Premier League after spending a large portion of the term in the bottom half, so the news of Pochettino departing was unexpected.

Todd Boehly and his team will now be in the market for a new manager, and Ornstein expects the process to be quicker than people might expect.

Chelsea's Manager Search Will Take 'Days'

It could be a quick process to find Pochettino's replacement

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast on Wednesday evening, Ornstein has provided an update on the managerial situation, confirming that the process is set to take days rather than weeks to find Pochettino's replacement...

"I'm sure when they went into the Pochettino relationship they would have seen him as being the long-term solution, but for a variety of reasons, it just hasn't worked out. It leaves us in a fairly extraordinary situation. I think they will be looking to make an appointment in days rather than weeks is the word coming out of Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea don't appear to be messing around and with the summer transfer window fast approaching, they will be desperate to get a new manager through the door as soon as possible. The west London club will have to ensure they get this appointment right and find a manager aligned with their views, as the constant changing of coaches doesn't allow for any stability.

It must be a frustrating time for supporters at Stamford Bridge after it seemed like the Argentinian manager was starting to get a tune out of his players, with Chelsea enjoying an impressive end to the season. If something wasn't right behind the scenes, then it's better to make a decision just after the season has ended rather than waiting until closer to the 2024/2025 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino averaged 1.78 points per game during his time at Chelsea.

Chelsea Have a Host of Options to Replace Pochettino

Frank, Hoeness, and McKenna among the names

As Ornstein mentioned, Chelsea aren't going to mess around when it comes to identifying and speaking to new managers. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna have been discussed internally, while Stuttgart coach Seb Hoeness is highly rated.

Although the Blues might not want to waste time in finding a replacement, they have to ensure they get this decision right. It's been a difficult few years with the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Frank Lampard, Graham Potter, and now Pochettino not working out, so it's time to head in the right direction.

