Chelsea managerial candidate Mauricio Pochettino feels 'totally ready' for the task at hand at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is a serious contender to take over from Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

Chelsea manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

The Telegraph have recently reported that Chelsea are on the verge of appointing Pochettino as their next manager.

Lampard was appointed as interim manager until the end of the season, but he's done his chances of being appointed on a permanent basis no favours after failing to get a win so far.

Pochettino last managed French side Paris Saint-Germain, but after failing to lift the Champions League, he was sacked.

The Argentine was unfortunate not to win the European trophy with Spurs after reaching the final in 2019, losing to Liverpool.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are hoping that Pochettino can help convince academy graduate Mason Mount to stay at the club.

The Blues don't need a total rebuild in the summer transfer window, but a manager who can come in and work with the players they already have.

What has Jones said about Pochettino?

Jones has suggested that Pochettino is totally ready for the task of turning Chelsea around.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

"The Pochettino appointment is going down very well at Chelsea. I've spoken to a lot of season ticket holders that are excited and think this is the right decision. Inside the club they are excited too. At first there was some apprehension, because this is not the first time they have wanted him.

"The difference this time is that the manager role is vacant, Poch seems very assured that this is better timing for him, and any concerns were quelled quite fast. He's very open to working with this squad, I was told the young talent they have been buying is something that impresses him and he is keen to make those signings work.

"The plan to keep having Academy players involved is important too and Pochettino is totally onside with that and the identity they need to build and the reconnections that need to be built between the players on the pitch and the fans in the stands.

"This is a good step in that direction and the timing of all this allows the season to end in optimism.

"Of course, there are players that will have to leave, but nothing is fazing him right now. I think the PSG experience has given him a toughness that means he feels totally ready for turning Chelsea around.

"It is a good time to go in - let's face it, things really can not get much worse."

What's next for Chelsea?

Todd Boehly has spent an excessive amount of money on players since acquiring the club.

However, a large percentage of those signings have failed to perform so far, so Pochettino will have to try and get the best out of these players.

There's no doubt money will be there to be spent in the summer, but there's no reason an adequate manager can't get a tune out of the current crop of stars.