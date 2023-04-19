Chelsea like out-of-work manager Mauricio Pochettino, but he's attracting interest from a number of clubs, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 51-year-old is without a club since being sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea news - Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino, of course, has managed in the Premier League before with Tottenham Hotspur, but he appears to have taken some time out of the game since leaving PSG.

The Argentine manager could be waiting for a move back to England, and according to journalist Simon Phillips, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Pochettino has held talks with Chelsea over the vacant managerial position.

Realistically, Todd Boehly and his team have to get this next appointment right, as the early signs are suggesting that Frank Lampard isn't the right man to take them forward.

Since Lampard re-joined the club as manager, Chelsea have lost three out of three games, scoring just once, through a Conor Callagher deflected effort.

Whether Pochettino will come to Stamford Bridge remains to be seen, but there certainly appears to be interest from the west London club.

What has Sheth said about Pochettino?

Sheth has suggested that Chelsea are admirers of Pochettino, but so are Spurs and Real Madrid. Waiting until the summer is something Sheth has suggested Pochettino does, as he can take his time and consider multiple options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Pochettino, for example, we understand that he's someone that Chelsea like as well, but we know he's someone that Tottenham and Real Madrid like, so he is wanted by a number of clubs.

"Why wouldn't you just wait until the summer if you're Pochettino and interview with all of these clubs, and then maybe make a decision yourself about where you want to go?"

Who else are Chelsea considering?

Sky Sports have recently reported that former Spain manager Luis Enrique has travelled to England to hold talks with Chelsea.

The Guardian have also claimed that Julian Nagelsmann is one of the favourites to be sitting in the hotseat at Stamford Bridge next season.

Another manager who is reportedly 'respected' by the Blues is Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, but David Ornstein has suggested that he's unlikely to be involved in the final stages of the managerial search.

Chelsea could have simply written the rest of the season off, by appointing Lampard, affording themselves more time to find the right man for the long-term project.